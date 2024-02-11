WE ARE LIVING IN A GIANT REAL TIME INTERNATIONAL THRILLER
TRY AS WE MIGHT WE CANNOT MAKE THIS STUFF UP
Ever get the feeling we are all unwilling characters in a huge multifaceted plot? Maybe an international thriller?
This has been the feeling I have had all along.
I am one of those people with a big imagination. If I don’t watch it can get me in trouble - as too much of anything has the potential to do.
But this real time plot is so bloody, cold and calcul…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.