Who Actually Wears the King’s Crown - We Have Already Been Given This Message.

We Live In Times of Mythological Import

MORE TRUTH BREAKS FREE - PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE TACTICS MADE CLEAR

No surprise to readers here, any of this, but it is always refreshing to revisit truthful revelations of what we have known personally to be truth.

In the light of day - the truth telling revolution we now are living thru - we can begin to revisit the incalculable unintended consequences of the coup d’etat which has gripped America during our lifetimes.

As the following video makes clear we have been living thru times of the greatest warfare against us a human beings ever before recognized in our history.

And this tyranny has gone largely unrecognized by the average citizen - the very thing which has made it so very insidious and darkly evil.

But now we are going to have to deal with the untoward consequences on our world populations.

The mental health fallout has been severe and blaming the victims is not going to help us.

Wonder why some individuals are so over sensitive and anxiety ridden - so susceptible to being brainwashed - so agreeable to what appear to be dark triad manipulation?

For readers here, where we spent so much time on the faked COVID-19 planned epidemic, why did so many take an agreeable knee to this authoritarian globalist scheme?

The answers lie in the darkly shadowed world of the human consciousness - and in the way a large segment of the population reacts to authoritarian manipulation.

This manipulation is more effective in some individuals than in others - likely due to a complex interaction between physiological and psychological and social elements.

And, as such a truthful video should be expected to be suppressed by the tyrannical forces of Big Tech, they have, since I linked it several hours ago - suppressed the content.

Can something good come out of such a dark period in our human history?

As difficult as it is to accept that this could be the case - that the sacrifice of so many wonderful human lives to such darkness could ever lead to any kind of worthwhile result - the answer is of course, yes, it may lead to good things.

Tragedy often leads to understanding deeper truths about ourselves - to discovering we are made of stronger and more resilient stuff than we recognized - and this tragedy is no different.

This tragedy, however, is of such a nature and of such a profound revelation of evil that we must mark it with the proper respect, with the proper use of the rule of law - and with the proper recognition of the history.

And we must reach a point of full acceptance as we use our grief at the tremendous loss to achieve a point of new awareness of our own capacity to become spiritually stronger as a result of such tragic loss.

It happened - revealing much about the human capacity for evil - and may serve as a catalyst for healing and as a reminder that great governance is not an option but is instead a necessity.

It is obvious that the world assumed that the trauma of fighting real actual wars and of using psychological warfare against human populations was acceptable - and that Democratic governance was an option.

It was acceptable that we agreed to live in human dominance hierarchies where a tiny 1% was considered qualified to lord it over the remaining 99% - no longer.

From the perspective and point of view we now inhabit - it is no longer acceptable in any sense at all.

The idea that we would live in a dominance hierarchy of a civilization where killing other humans was acceptable for personal gain and for the enrichment of the 1% - is now revealed for what it has been - an insane and unacceptable age of human history.

What it seems to force into being is indeed a welcome new perspective on what it means to be human.

This necessary age of coming to grips with the reality of what has happened has just begun - and comprehension the full extent of the necessary facts will take much time and care.

Psychologists, historians, and sociopolitical theorists are going to be busy writing up the facts and figures and revealing the causes - as illustrations of what can never be repeated.

The symbolic nature of this CROWN virus and the way it was used against a brainwashed population will be the subject of vast treatises and many stories as we humans come to grips.

The main result will lead to the defeat of authoritarianism, totalitarianism, corporatism - and all of the other definitions which describe what is basically tyranny.

Democratic governance will be seen as the only way of achieving a governance which allows tyranny to be defeated.

“A government of the people, by the people and for the people” will come to mean the genius method - engineered by the founding ancestors - thru which we are capable of becoming our best selves and of reaching our true human potential.

Education will become a life long process in which we cooperate to help each other achieve our full human potential.

It will become a normal process to identify insecure individuals - most likely to become dark triad personalities, compelled thru inner weakness to become tyrants.

Caught early, these personalities may be channeled into fields of endeavor which offer ways of channeling their insecurity into socially acceptable and beneficial means of achievement.

Our augmented educations - comprised of compassionate and sharply aware attention paid to every aspect of life - from conception onwards - will lead us to discovering aspects of being human we never heretofore imagined.

The truth about our place in the universe will help augment our spiritual understanding and lead us to increasingly beneficial and benevolent understanding of ourselves and others.

As I predicted, but scarcely imagined, six years ago - the Crown Virus indeed marked a revolutionary period in human history - and a watershed moment - when nothing which went before would much resemble what came after.

As our greatest writers and poets and philosophers have long pointed out - tragedy and comedy are linked in mythology and in literature to help us recognize our ability to rise above the limitations of our earthly experience.

And maybe it is indeed some kind of poetic justice to be experiencing this set of revelations from a Crown Virus.

CONCLUSIONS:

How Poetic Justice Seems To Be Trending.

A profound reason why a Crown of Thorns Virus - has become symbolic of this fated age of the time of humankind.

We stand at a profound watershed and enter into a new age distinctly different from all which went before.

It is Christ Consciousness - our ability to use our own human consciousness for the benefit of everyone - which now comes to predominate.

