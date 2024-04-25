WE MUST FORCE BEHAVIOR CHANGE
Don’t look now but there are successful forces around the world which exist to force change in our behaviors.
Having written around and about this subject for nearly five years now I never cease to be surprised at how the oligarchs are able to stay way ahead of the rest of us.
The world is their oyster and they are more than d…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.