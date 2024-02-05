FORWARD:
We all have a great deal to learn these days - me as much as anyone.
There is more to learn most days than will comfortably fit in those twenty four little hours.
But today I am up before the dawn struggling with how to be a better writer, person and communicator.
Today the difficult topic I wrestle with is how trust is broken with violence and is…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.