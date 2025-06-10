It is not news to any of us here that we have been under the thumb screws of a whole system weaponized against us as we, the people.

The signs, as they say, are everywhere.

From the recognition that just about all the rights we expect to have supported by a democratic system in a Constitutional Republic were weaponized.

And those who supported this tyranny from within - are now being called to the carpet.

We splendidly have a cabinet in the White House now - who truly understands the depth and breadth of how badly America has run off the rails - and will stop at nothing to see it brought to justice.

The FBI is going after oath breakers which, as the following makes clear, means that those who did break oaths to protect and defend the constitution - can and will be brought to justice.

This is causing those formerly associated with, or who were, themselves - globalist leftists who broke solemn oaths to protect and defend the constitution to be running scared.

The following is an excellent conversation between two highly intelligent American patriots who discuss the many difficult facets of this sad episode in American people.

Everyone, from the president, on down to all of us, has experienced having their constitutional rights violated by tyrants who worked from the inside.

It is vitally important that we work to see that nothing like this happens ever again - thus we must go after every individual who violated them.

The system is the problem - and the necessity of undergoing such a massive change in the system is going to be upsetting for every single individual.

Those who have been reading here for the past years are well prepared to understand how necessary these politically and personally difficult times are to go through.

Without getting our nation back - and without becoming interdependent with the rest of the world - as we go forward - there is no hope of a future.

Trump has made this point many times, in many different ways.

We are incredibly fortunate to have elected such a leader - especially at this time in our history.

As you know from reading my other recent posts, much of the rest of the world - the world of patriots, at least - is with us.

Peace, Liberty, Justice - for all.

