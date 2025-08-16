Forward:

As human beings we should be most alarmed by the fear campaign against AI.

Since we cannot put it back in Pandora's Box we need real world action - and not the fear campaigns which will guarantee AI will continue to be weaponized.

Fear is our longterm spiritual enemy - and makes us weak in the face of ongoing challenges- including AI.

AI NOT GOING BACK INTO PANDORA’S BOX

We cannot stop AI and we should be in support of the Trump 2.0 team’s attempts to stop AI from the present course to use ideology to further weaponize human life.

Not to mention the course AI is on to destroy the humanity which Big Tech seems most afraid of - worried about losing their perceived control over us.

Like any other technology - there is AI which can be used for good or for ill - and it is the good variety - which will be a positive force - which we need to be prioritizing.

We have a bad habit of weaponizing our tools against ourselves.

If you don’t want to take my word for this - then consider this essay by Bill Gates - a book review of “The Coming Wave” - and a virtual Exhibit A of why we need to manage the course of AI.

https://www.gatesnotes.com/the-coming-wave

Not only does Gates practically rub his hands together in Dr. Strangelove-style glee - but he waxes poetic about the wonderful “advances in biotechnology” - such as the gene editing & DNA synthesis activities which AI is already immersed in.

But what sets his book apart from others is Mustafa’s insight that AI is only one part of an unprecedented convergence of scientific breakthroughs. Gene editing, DNA synthesis, and other advances in biotechnology are racing forward in parallel. As the title suggests, these changes are building like a wave far out at sea—invisible to many but gathering force. Each would be game-changing on its own; together, they’re poised to reshape every aspect of society.

This - after some gleeful participation in the campaign to “reduce the population” - AKA genocide - by weaponizing both the COVID-19 virus - and the associated vaccines.

Gates goes on to praise the work of Yuval Noah Hariri - associated with the globalist tyranny specialists at the World Economic Forum.

The historian Yuval Noah Harari has argued that humans should figure out how to work together and establish trust before developing advanced AI. In theory, I agree. If I had a magic button that could slow this whole thing down for 30 or 40 years while humanity figures out trust and common goals, I might press it. But that button doesn’t exist. These technologies will be created regardless of what any individual or company does.

Like smooth talking politicians - we must consider the source - especially when we evaluate wisdom from such snake oil salesmen.

Here is a description of Mustafa Suleyman from Wikipedia:

Mustafa Suleyman CBE (born 1984[1]) is a British artificial intelligence (AI) entrepreneur. He is the CEO of Microsoft AI, and the co-founder and former head of applied AI at DeepMind, an AI company acquired by Google.[2][3][4] After leaving DeepMind, he co-founded Inflection AI, a machine learning and generative AI company, in 2022.[5][6]

I read Suleyman’s book - and immediately disliked his tone - and his cleverly veiled enthusiasm for the things AI may be used for.

Since we cannot put AI back where it came from - his words of warning ring hollow.

I strongly suggest everyone read the complete bio on Suleyman from Wikipedia - linked below:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mustafa_Suleyman

Plus I link the following great comment on some of my work on AI:

Indeed we are here as

writes “to steward and not to own and control” - which is why we must cease allowing any of our tools - be they AI, governance, civilization, organized religion - and all the rest to become weaponized against us.

Perhaps unfortunately for us all - perhaps not - AI or quantum computing - are not going back into the Pandora’s Box we took it from.

Either we elect representatives who help will shape the evolution of our tools - and of our use of them - or we can just kiss the human species goodbye.

And it seems there are plenty of folks who are simply alright with this hopeless & suicidal scenario.

Like so many Big Tech enthusiasts - Suleyman seems to have a disturbing love-hate relationship with his favorite weaponized tool.

And a post from my good Substack associate -

Conclusions:

The most popular trend seems to come from both the Big Tech elitists and from the general public which is to stimulate as much fear and trepidation as possible in regards to AI.

Fear is precisely the very response which will guarantee that AI will continue to be weaponized against us.

