WEAVING A POWERFULLY INTERCONNECTED GEOPOLITICS



Someone recently told me they did not see much connection between the spiritual and the geopolitical.

This statement of course conflicted with my own sensibilities.

I see nothing but an intersecting and interpenetrating reality - demonstrated in the real world by our own spiritual consciousness - or lack of such - and the brass tacks reality of geopolitics.

This essay begins to deal with this on a level which had not occurred to me previously - and I thank the person who triggered this response.

EFFECTIVE LEADERS SPEAK SOFTLY & CARRY A LARGE MAGIC WAND



Knowing when and how to use a certain kind of interpersonal and spiritual magic comes in handy in any endeavor but certainly plays a role in geopolitics.

I am quite aware that many simply do not see this - and that is fine by me - the better to speak to those who can hear, see & feel.



Times have changed and we - and the world - are embarked on a path of logic and feeling.

War and autocracy and totalitarianism have outlived their usefulness - and so be it.

GREAT WEAVER-IN-CHIEF - TRUMP 2.0 & AMERICAN REVOLUTION 2.0

The geopolitical landscape is in full disarray as Trump’s ability to weave a powerfully interconnecting strategy becomes the primary path going forward.



Trump goes about disarmingly setting world leaders at ease - suffering the weakened woke by offering praise and reassurance and disarming warmth - before plunging home the winning move

.



Watching Trump manage Canadian PM Mark Carney was a masterclass in the playing of five dimensional geopolitical diplomatic chess.



The body language told it all - from the initial relaxed banter to set everyone at ease - to the moments when the Trump team changed to move forward for the coup de grace instant.







It is like watching a political figure expertly merge the chess board geopolitical with the spiritual - that is some magic wand!



The above video allows us to view a step by step process guiding the conversation precisely where the team wished it to go.



This session featured the critical role of Secretary Marco Rubio who has brought an extra level genius 21st-century point-of-view to the already genius level cabinet.



World leaders now fear this ability of Trump to disarm and to dispatch the opposition - before they know quite what hit them - effortlessly dispatching the weak woke.



The geopolitical chess at this level requires a broad spectrum of skills from the Trump team.



CARRY A MAGIC WAND AND A SENSE OF HUMOR

Here the president quickly dispatches a reporters question about the Pope’s Hat photo.



Anyone with two or more brain cells to rub together knew instantly this was parody - but apparently there are more than a few individuals out there lacking these two or more brain cells.



The ability to laugh at oneself and to take parody in stride - laugh at it - to disarmingly accept these slings and arrows hurled at all leaders - is a gift - and an important one.



The ability to stay loose - to dance and laugh - and to enjoy the ride - is a critical element of playing grand master geopolitical strategy.



The usual uprightness of leaders defeats their ability to function at the interconnected human level - where push comes to shove at the critical moments of diplomacy.



Those who get so far away from the human level - and who fail to understand both themselves and those they engage in diplomacy with - will lose.





We see this kind of ability to be human and flexible - and to adapt and strategize in a loose and effective manner - throughout the Trump cabinet.



And in this respect it is easy to see these fundamental human qualities in 41st Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick - the man largely responsible for serving as point man in building the Trump 2.0 cabinet.

These first one hundred days reveal the most striking moves forward toward a merging of spiritual and geopolitical goals ever witnessed in these United States.

We have just begun as Americans to begin to match American geopolitics with what we as a nation believe spiritually.

Rome was not built in a day - and the geopolitics and spiritual realities are not going to undergo transmutation in a short period of years.

It is terrifying to see how we have become manipulated by Eurocentric Hegemonic Tyranny once again - all the more important to know who we are listening to - and why

There will be more violent displays such as the following as we negotiate our way through the coming days.

https://youtube.com/shorts/DBtB5_jRvHQ?si=EnNsLkno7aLYlt4z

Shock, fear and anger are emotions we are going to see as people come to terms with this situation - but it must not lead us into any more endless wars - for endless peace.

We took millennia to arrive at this point of making better choices in both arenas.

Hopefully we are now leaping as human beings into a favorable evolutionary change - both geopolitically and spiritually.

I put my faith and trust in the Trump 2.0 team to manage the best path towards lasting peace - may our creator guide their path forward.

Share

Leave a comment