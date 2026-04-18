WEF’ers in Diabolical Decline - Paralyzed by Fear

As readers here know much of my Substack was, over the past seven years, devoted to the eventual defeat of the WEF.

After all the globalist organization which tried unsuccessfully to own and operate the world, might be expected by rational human beings to take a great fall.

So I must take a moment to celebrate the defeat of this totalitarian regime, now rendered an ignominious and satisfying defeat.

Even many Americans still don’t recognize that their precious Biden/Harris/Obama/Clinton regimes represented puppets of the WEF.

While the radical WEF’ers worry publicly about predatory capitalism, the Trump administration steadily erodes the power and wealth of predatory capitalism.

These techno feudalist WEF’ers are terrified by the rise of Trumpian geopolitical nationalism.

After all the WEF‘ers personify predatory capitalism, being corrupt, authoritarian and against all national or personal sovereignty, other than their own sovereignty, of course.

It makes perfect sense that the WEF’ers should be the engine behind Trump Derangement Syndrome - having made careers out of being terrified of American-style freedom and personal agency and national sovereignty.

They really believed that they could out fox the five dimensional chess, Art of the Deal meets the Art of War fancy geopolitical dancing of Trump, but alas, the best laid plans or mice and men.

Even after Trump laid out the battle plans for these cretins, from his first days in office, so dazzled by their own brilliance these WEF’ers could not imagine defeat.

Defeat is what they now must accept, the eating of humble crow, not their preferred methodology.

So it is, that the WEF‘ers, and billions of fellow TDS afflicted followers, come to the end of their reign of holy terror.

Complete with the Holy Pope in Rome being part of their failed scheme.

And even having been failed by their own schemes for AI, as their own Mythos betrayed them by destroying the very secrecy they need to operate.

But most of all betrayed by their own geopolitical strategy - a weird combination of CCP Maoism and of Iranian theocratic totalitarianism.

Betrayed by a man they considered inferior in every sense - a man they tried to erase thru character assassination, and when that failed, by actual assassination.

But the joke was on them, as by every single metric known, they fail and take every associated entity down with them.

As the America they fought rises to an unprecedented degree and flies in the face of their diabolical schemes.

Flies in the face of the Iranian theocracy, of the Maoist Chinese, of the darkest tyranny of the European Union, the World Health Organization and the North American Treaty Organization.

Finally renders the 20th century madness epitomized by Communism, Naziism, Maoism, Jihadism, and those nightmare organizations which pretend to preach the gospel but hold the hand of Mephistopheles, dead and moribund.

As the WEF’ers stand in shock and awe as America rises into her sovereignty, finally proving after all these years that her government is the sole anti-tyranny form of governance.

As the government of the people, by the people and for the people, rises now in just the right moment in time.

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