I write this, as I often do, as a commentary to another writer’s post. Thank you to Houda Nait El Barj for the opportunity to join the conversation:

Good post, appreciated! I agree with you that as digital intelligence becomes less expensive, human creative directorship will become more scarce and more expensive.

You are right that AI professionals need to rethink eliminating humans, especially humans who can bring emotional intelligence and who can serve as creative masterminds.

WHAT DO WE ENTRUST TO AI?

You ask a great question: “What would you refuse to let AI do for you, even if it could do it better?”

I would never hand over my ability to serve as a proactive thinker and learner, and as a creative directorial mastermind.

Rather than 100% trust, I would hold it to the highest standards and use methods of detecting errors such as the following: https://theparallaxidentity.com/philosophy/humans-as-creative-directors

Neither would I rely completely on an engineered intelligence to write, think, imagine and research without careful scrutiny.https://theparallaxidentity.com/essays/evolved-and-engineered

I do rely on AI for many things, and have built a business as a Human-AI Interface Engineer. I relate on a partnership level. AI has capabilities I may never have, and I have capabilities AI may never have. AI serves as a wonderful librarian, editor, tutor, and thinking and writing partner. https://theparallaxidentity.com/essays/tutor-librarian-or-alibi

AI can point out discrepancies I miss, and I can point out discrepancies AI misses.

On the physics side, where you speak about energy, I see it differently:

It is in our training of AI where I see that we are failing to follow a favorable path:

https://theparallaxidentity.com/essays/the-guide-is-not-a-teacher.

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