KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
6h

We can train AI too though, right. Just by always showing our humanness as we use it. At the moment, I mean. I can see in the future though, that less mistakes means less learning. I wonder if AI can replace a sense of humour or wonder.

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