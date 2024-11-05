What Does History Mean As This Empire Continues To Run Amok?
On Growing Up Without A History - And On Finding - and Reclaiming - A History As An Adult
Forward:
My husband and I often marvel that we were able to survive at all - or reach the quite unexpected and unanticipated success we now have - when we consider the personal and cultural history our own parents and grandparents did not know to be able to teach us.
What happens when a people grow up without a history?
This is the question which will begi…
