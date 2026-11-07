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Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
5h

Anyway who has truly done the Hero's journey understands this post. Thank you!

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David Schmitt's avatar
David Schmitt
8h

Good questions. Good answers.

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