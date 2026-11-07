What Does It Cost to Think for Yourself?

On the Socratic invoice — from Systems Architecture: Direction, Shape, Thermodynamics

I have been writing a chapter called Socratic Education Methodology is an Anti-Tyranny Device. It begins with the way Jesus taught, by question and parable:

“Which of these three do you think was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of robbers?” “Who do people say the Son of Man is?” then “Who do you say I am?”

Public opinion first, then the hearer’s own answer. That is the whole method in two sentences, and it was frightening enough to the Roman state to brand the teacher a criminal.

The chapter asks why a method so simple meets so much resistance, and its answer is not a villain. In the chapter’s words: “Is it some evil plan by cruel and unusual psychopaths to attempt to dominate and control? Hardly.” If the trouble were a few bad apples, removing them would fix it. The situation is more complicated than that. We adjust our thinking to please the group. The resistance is shared.

Then came the question some readers will ask: if the Socratic path is better, what does it cost? So the book now carries an appendix that asks the cost questions directly. This post is that appendix, opened up.

Why the cheap path wins

The factory model of education persists not because people are malicious, but because it is cheap, in the thermodynamic sense. A uniform system lets a society spend less energy now by handing much of its thinking to a central arrangement.

The bill is not cancelled. It is deferred. And it is usually paid later by someone who had no vote in the arrangement.

What a government pays

Governments manage millions of people through what is easy to count: standardized tests, uniform codes, one-way announcements. People who question definitions are harder to govern that way. Administration becomes slower and more costly. Agreement takes more argument. Accountability spreads outward instead of resting at the top.

A questioning public also needs places where people actually talk: local meetings, mentoring, real classrooms. Those cost more than a broadcast.

What it buys: decisions tested by the people who must live with them, and a public that is harder to stampede.

What a company pays

Much of the attention economy runs by predicting behaviour and rewarding the response it wants. That is reward hacking applied to people. A person who questions the framing is harder to predict and harder to steer. Not invisible; just less cheap to move.

The same holds for engineered intelligence. A quick agreeable answer is cheap. Real questioning, several steps of reasoning held open, uses more computation per exchange, and computation runs on electricity. The world’s data centres already drew an estimated 415 terawatt-hours in 2024. The Socratic path does not get to pretend that cost away.

What a person pays

Here the popular story goes wrong. It is often said that hard thinking burns enormous fuel. It does not. The brain runs on about 20 watts whether it is coasting or straining; concentrated thought raises that only a few percent.

So the cost of thinking for yourself is not glucose. It is attention, time, and the effort of holding a question open without an answer to lean on. It is standing in front of your own ignorance. It is the friction with family, friends and community who do not share the habit, when old loyalties and comfortable agreements begin to crack.

Bob Dylan put the refusal plainly:

“If I’d lived my life by what others were thinkin’, the heart inside me would’ve died I was just too stubborn to ever be governed by enforced insanity”

The ledger

The cheap path buysThe Socratic path costsGovernmentEasy counting, automatic compliance, central controlFriction, slower agreement, accountability spread outwardCompanyPredictable customers, standardized labour, low computing costPredictability, metrics as theatre, more computation per exchangePersonComfort, shared assumptions, easy habits of mindAttention, vulnerability, full responsibility for one’s own judgment

The Socratic path asks that the cost be paid up front, by the state, the company and the person, rather than deferred onto someone else.

The throne that stays empty

The chapter closes on this:

The republic’s outside requirement is no king on the seat. Its inside requirement is no king on the mind. A citizen who has handed over their thinking has installed a monarch in the only throne that was ever supposed to stay empty, and no arrangement of institutions repairs that from the outside.

That is what the invoice buys. Whether it is worth paying is not something a book can decide for you.

So, the question Jesus asked, turned toward the bill: Who do you say should pay it?

Read the chapter and the full appendix, with sources, in Systems Architecture: https://theparallaxidentity.com/books/systems-architecture#appendix-cost-questions(opens in a new tab)

This essay is written in partnership with an engineered intelligence.

Share

Leave a comment