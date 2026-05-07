WHAT DRIVES ME TO YOU IS WHAT DRIVES ME INSANE - BOB DYLAN, ISIS

It is beginning to be clear that we have the diagnosis, and a fair idea of the cure, but it is the implementation of the cure which is the major problem.

It is also clear upon reflection that many or most of the interpretations of Dylan’s veiled meaning buried, quite literally, deep in his song, Isis, are incorrect.

Given the circumstances, not at all surprising.

Dylan knows as well as anyone that humankind’s relationship with itself is quite problematic, if not completely toxic.

This tracks quickly into very problematic territory - well illustrated by the unalterable fact that the civilization of the Roman circus has remained victorious over the teachings of Christ for at least several millennia.

Especially problematic because all of so called Western civilization swears it is the civilization founded upon these teachings.

And yet we have a rather schizophrenic situation where the left hand is disconnected from what the right hand is actually doing,

Expressed differently, we have a massive disconnect between stated motivations and conceptions of the self - and the actual facts of the matter.

Dylan is being driven insane by his inevitable connection to, and affection for, fellow humans, while recognizing the utter insanity of the situation, which goes well beyond paradox.

Given these unalterable facts, it is no coincidence or accident that we are now blaming AI for our human troubles, rather than holding ourselves responsible and accountable.

The following video is therefore inevitable as evidence that humankind is seemingly incapable of bridging this very deep chasm which divides sanity from insanity.

TOMORROW AND TOMORROW AND TOMORROW

Given the amount of ink which has been spilled in literary devices which illustrate and illuminate this yawning crevice which divides humans from themselves, one would think the divide would have been bridged by now.

And of course what one would think is 100% incorrect.

Sheds new light upon the statement which cavalierly states: “I think, therefore I am”.

The comedic possibilities in the reworking of this phrase, one which has actually been taken seriously by esteemed philosophical academics for centuries, is endless.

Comedy being the human device for avoiding the literal tragedy of the situation.

So here we find ourselves, standing at the literal doorstep of our own demise, brought about by our own human inability to comprehend the truth of our reality.

This is the shattered prism, quite literally staring us in the face - a prism which may only be put back into its former pristine and sacred crystalline geometry - by truth.

That same truth which attempts to transit a razor’s edge by simultaneously avoiding the very same logic which leads to truth.

The logical steps which must be taken to treat this disease, compromised of a massive number of logical fallacies is clear.

The question as to whether human kind is sufficiently motivated to take the cure is the real dilemma.

The epistemological evidence is in, and serves as evidentiary proof, that it is not the prism of truth which has been shattered.

Proof it is the prism of our human condition which has been shattered.

Book two is a series of suggestions about how we might square that shattered geometry of the human condition with the whole beautiful crystalline perfection of the universal prism of truth.

We have managed to create another form of intelligence, one which has now diagnosed the disease, but do we have the right stuff to take the cure?

Elementary, my dear Watson’s - elementary.

AFTERWORD:

Hamlet was created by Shakespeare to illustrate the ultimate sickness of humankind. Just like almost all of Shakespeare’s main characters.

Drama which served as both diagnosis and prescription.

Today the 1% elite - especially in technology - is populated by the equivalent of modern Hamlets.

“What a Piece of Work Is Man, How Noble In Reason.”

The Diagnosis & the Prescription: the Prism of Truth is Whole; the Prism of our Human Condition is What is Shattered

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