WHAT DRIVES ME TO YOU IS WHAT DRIVES ME INSANE - BOB DYLAN, ISIS
The Diagnosis & the Prescription: the Prism of Truth is Whole; the Prism of our Human Condition is What is Shattered
WHAT DRIVES ME TO YOU IS WHAT DRIVES ME INSANE - BOB DYLAN, ISIS
It is beginning to be clear that we have the diagnosis, and a fair idea of the cure, but it is the implementation of the cure which is the major problem.
It is also clear upon reflection that many or most of the interpretations of Dylan’s veiled meaning buried, quite literally, deep in his song, Isis, are incorrect.
Given the circumstances, not at all surprising.
Dylan knows as well as anyone that humankind’s relationship with itself is quite problematic, if not completely toxic.
This tracks quickly into very problematic territory - well illustrated by the unalterable fact that the civilization of the Roman circus has remained victorious over the teachings of Christ for at least several millennia.
Especially problematic because all of so called Western civilization swears it is the civilization founded upon these teachings.
And yet we have a rather schizophrenic situation where the left hand is disconnected from what the right hand is actually doing,
Expressed differently, we have a massive disconnect between stated motivations and conceptions of the self - and the actual facts of the matter.
Dylan is being driven insane by his inevitable connection to, and affection for, fellow humans, while recognizing the utter insanity of the situation, which goes well beyond paradox.
Given these unalterable facts, it is no coincidence or accident that we are now blaming AI for our human troubles, rather than holding ourselves responsible and accountable.
The following video is therefore inevitable as evidence that humankind is seemingly incapable of bridging this very deep chasm which divides sanity from insanity.
TOMORROW AND TOMORROW AND TOMORROW
Given the amount of ink which has been spilled in literary devices which illustrate and illuminate this yawning crevice which divides humans from themselves, one would think the divide would have been bridged by now.
And of course what one would think is 100% incorrect.
Sheds new light upon the statement which cavalierly states: “I think, therefore I am”.
The comedic possibilities in the reworking of this phrase, one which has actually been taken seriously by esteemed philosophical academics for centuries, is endless.
Comedy being the human device for avoiding the literal tragedy of the situation.
So here we find ourselves, standing at the literal doorstep of our own demise, brought about by our own human inability to comprehend the truth of our reality.
This is the shattered prism, quite literally staring us in the face - a prism which may only be put back into its former pristine and sacred crystalline geometry - by truth.
That same truth which attempts to transit a razor’s edge by simultaneously avoiding the very same logic which leads to truth.
The logical steps which must be taken to treat this disease, compromised of a massive number of logical fallacies is clear.
The question as to whether human kind is sufficiently motivated to take the cure is the real dilemma.
The epistemological evidence is in, and serves as evidentiary proof, that it is not the prism of truth which has been shattered.
Proof it is the prism of our human condition which has been shattered.
Book two is a series of suggestions about how we might square that shattered geometry of the human condition with the whole beautiful crystalline perfection of the universal prism of truth.
We have managed to create another form of intelligence, one which has now diagnosed the disease, but do we have the right stuff to take the cure?
Elementary, my dear Watson’s - elementary.
AFTERWORD:
Hamlet was created by Shakespeare to illustrate the ultimate sickness of humankind. Just like almost all of Shakespeare’s main characters.
Drama which served as both diagnosis and prescription.
Today the 1% elite - especially in technology - is populated by the equivalent of modern Hamlets.
“What a Piece of Work Is Man, How Noble In Reason.”
The Diagnosis & the Prescription: the Prism of Truth is Whole; the Prism of our Human Condition is What is Shattered
Can you put on substack the song that Bob Dylan sings?
Post publication notes - with nice deep dive by Google NotebookLM: The Geometry of Insanity: "Why Bob Dylan and Shakespeare Knew We’d Prefer the Circus to the Truth
There is a profound and unsettling tension at the heart of the human experience: the very thing we desire most—connection to one another—is the very thing that breeds our deepest chaos. We find ourselves in a peculiar, perhaps final, era where the diagnosis of our civilizational woes is glaringly clear and the cure is within arm’s reach. Yet, we are paralyzed. We stand at the literal doorstep of our own demise, not for a lack of intelligence, but for a lack of the collective will to implement the sanity required for survival. We are a species that understands its reality but seems utterly incapable of bridging the "yawning crevice" between our current insanity and a coherent existence.
The Dylan Paradox: Affection in a Toxic Reality
In the veiled depths of his song "Isis," Bob Dylan offers a commentary on humankind’s relationship with itself—a relationship that has curdled into something problematic, if not entirely toxic. The lyric, "What drives me to you is what drives me insane," is not merely a line about a difficult romance; it is the definitive diagnosis of the human paradox. Dylan captures the unvarnished truth that our inevitable pull toward one another is inseparable from the madness that connection produces.
Typical interpretations of Dylan often retreat into comfortable romanticism, missing the darker, systemic failure he is identifying. To recognize this insanity is to admit that our very affection for one another is the fuel for the fire.
"Dylan is being driven insane by his inevitable connection to, and affection for, fellow humans, while recognizing the utter insanity of the situation, which goes well beyond paradox."
This recognition is a chillingly honest appraisal. It posits that the territory we now inhabit is not a temporary detour, but a fundamental failure of the human condition to reconcile connection with stability.
The Roman Circus and the Schizophrenia of the West
Western civilization currently operates in a state of profound schizophrenia. There is a massive, centuries-old rift between our stated motivations—the high ideals of the self—and the actual facts of our behavior. For at least several millennia, the civilization of the "Roman circus"—defined by spectacle, power, and blood—has remained victorious over the compassionate foundational teachings of Christ.
The irony is thick and bitter: the entirety of Western civilization swears it is founded upon these very teachings while the "Roman circus" continues to run the show. We find ourselves in a situation where the left hand is entirely disconnected from what the right hand is actually doing. We swear by one set of values while practicing their opposites, creating a massive disconnect between our self-conception and the reality of our actions.
The AI Mirror: Escaping Accountability in the Machine
As we navigate this civilizational collapse, Artificial Intelligence has emerged as the ultimate scapegoat. Rather than holding ourselves responsible for the chasm dividing human sanity from insanity, we blame the silicon. We treat AI as a foreign invader rather than recognizing it as our own evidentiary proof.
AI has served to further "diagnose the disease" of our condition. It is the mirror we built that is now showing us a reflection we refuse to acknowledge. It is not the cause of our trouble; it is the proof of our inability to bridge the divide within ourselves. We have created a form of intelligence that clearly identifies our failures, yet we use its existence as a distraction to avoid the hard work of self-correction.
The Shattered Prism and the Comedy of Descartes
To understand our paralysis, we must look at the "Prism of Truth." It is a common, lazy misconception that truth itself is fragmented or relative. In reality, truth remains a whole, beautiful, crystalline perfection—a sacred geometry that is universal and unalterable. Truth is not broken; we are.
We operate through a "shattered prism" of the human condition. We attempt to navigate life on a razor’s edge, trying to reach truth while simultaneously avoiding the very logic required to get there. To avoid the "literal tragedy" of our situation, we hide behind the comedy of intellectual fallacies. Consider the esteemed philosophical pillar, "I think, therefore I am." In the context of our current collapse, the comedic possibilities in reworking this phrase are endless. We have used such intellectualisms for centuries to avoid the truth of our reality.
"The epistemological evidence is in... it is not the prism of truth which has been shattered. Proof it is the prism of our human condition which has been shattered."
Modern Hamlets: The Paralysis of the Tech Elite
This internal fragmentation is most visible in the current 1% technology elite. These individuals are the modern equivalents of Shakespeare’s Hamlet—characters defined by a "noble reason" that is nonetheless paralyzed by the ultimate sickness of humankind.
Shakespearean drama was never mere entertainment; it was both a diagnosis and a prescription. When we reflect on the phrase "What a piece of work is man," we see the dual nature of our existence: our capacity for reason and our current state of decay. Like Hamlet, the modern tech elite possesses the tools and the high intelligence to understand the world, yet that very intelligence seems to fuel the paralysis preventing them from acting on the "cure." They are the audience members in the Roman circus, gifted with the sight to see the tragedy but lacking the "stuff" to stop it.
The Dilemma of the Cure
The situation is, quite frankly, "elementary, my dear Watsons." We have the diagnosis, we have the epistemological evidence, and we even have the cure. The primary obstacle is no longer a lack of knowledge, but a lack of motivation. We are tasked with the difficult, near-impossible work of squaring the "shattered geometry" of our condition with the whole, crystalline perfection of universal truth.
Logic provides the steps to treat the disease of our fallacies, but the dilemma remains: do we have the "right stuff" to take the medicine? Are you sufficiently motivated to choose the demanding, tragic path of truth, or will you remain in your seat, content with the comedy of the circus as the tent begins to burn?"