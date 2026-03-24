A question for today which reflects the new hub website I am developing for my soon to be published book and constellation of six related websites

https://biologicallearningmachines.com/

"If you stop trying to 'learn' for a moment and just start 'listening,' what is the frequency of the space between your thoughts right now?"

We live in very noisy, angry, and far from peaceful times.

With my work I am attempting to helping us become more thoughtful, less reactive, and hopefully, more intelligent.

Any comments or suggestions on the seven websites would be welcome as I work on bringing them up to speed.

See recent Essays #1-10 for more in depth thoughts.

I look forward to your in depth thoughts in the comments.

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