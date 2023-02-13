ON CONSENT MANUFACTURING
As I was searching for the term “consent manufacturing” and this image came up. It made me curious about why it existed. What I found was unexpected and unsettling.
At the end are a couple of websites which arise when searching for “unsere partner”. Please be sure to check them out.
Unsere partners reminds me of the World Economic…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.