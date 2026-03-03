Knowing What Is True and Brave vs. Those Cowards and Clowns

“You never turned around to see the frowns on the jugglers and the clowns



When they all come down and did tricks for you



You never understood that it ain’t no good



You shouldn’t let other people get your kicks for you



You used to ride on the chrome horse with your diplomat



Who carried on his shoulder a Siamese cat



Ain’t it hard when you discover that



He really wasn’t where it’s at



After he took from you everything he could steal”



—Bob Dylan, American poet, philosopher, entertainer, and musician

Anti-Semitism is alive and well, symptomatic of totalitarian societies.

An “armchair philosopher” and millionaire news reader attempts analysis of the U.S.-led military strikes against Iran’s regime, but devolves into what feels like an anti-Semitic, tight-lipped on-air tantrum—histrionics devoid of intellectual depth or common sense.

They join forces with known anti-American, anti-Semitic voices—predictable benders of truth who distorted realities throughout our lives, even fueling narratives around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Positive Stands Against the Negative, Always.

While global responses to Trump’s professional military operation—dubbed “Operation Epic Fury”— are mixed but largely supportive among allies, it’s impossible to ignore the backlash from those afflicted by Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) and anti-Semitism.

Once again, the Trump 2.0 team has achieved the improbable: a joint U.S.-Israeli strike that eliminated Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and targeted nuclear and missile sites, shifting the balance in the Middle East.

This triggers the worst instincts in the “useful idiots” — jealous, insecure, petulant, angry, and spiritually bankrupt losers.

Yet, this exposure is a good thing: it brands them for what they are.

Allows Us To Take Pride In Our Nation & Recognize the Most Difficult Parts We Face In Going To War

It’s clear to anyone with basic reasoning that Trump spearheaded a rapid, targeted defeat of Iran’s totalitarian, anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, and anti-American theocracy—annihilating its navy, missile capabilities, and leadership in days, though the conflict may extend weeks as Iran retaliates against U.S. bases and Gulf allies.

Brave voices praising this historic action include those standing against tyranny.

Others cast an acerbic eye on the real totalitarians among us—those protesting from comfort while ignoring Iran’s decades of aggression.

The real takeaway for future leaders building a new civilization: We now clearly identify the enemies of progress. We fight the small-minded, intellectually and spiritually bankrupt mindset that dominated our lifetimes—a regime echoing the evils of Nazi Germany, Maoist China, and Soviet Russia in its anti-human ideology.

The cowards and the clowns vs. the brave and the true. This moment reveals those undermining America—incapable of handling truth or the personal agency our system demands. It exposes a tight-lipped, authoritarian, holier-than-thou cadre of hypocrites and self-saboteurs, traitors to themselves and others.

But the useful idiots swarm, insisting our efforts are doomed, urging us to stand down, rather than rise to meet the occasion.

Fortunately, brave commentators grasp the stakes: why we rise each morning to combat tyranny.

More crucially, our innate human worth and commitment to spiritual grace make the difference.

Amid manipulation toward shady, harmful ideas, remember: consciousness exists a priori, predating humanity, civilizations, or ideologies.

As we discern right from wrong, a path of feeling guides the human spirit through life’s minefields.

Our highly attuned inner apparatus steers us — pay attention to how situations, people, or ideas make you feel. Spiritual charlatans vs. true guides: the difference is in the resonance. The world hurls deceptions to derail us, but following that inner voice navigates the chaos. Ultimately, cowards and clowns throwing shade reveal themselves.

In any analysis, the universe sets us straight — our choices broadcast our true spirit.

Ask, and guidance comes; seek, and you find.

The Great A Priori Universal Consciousness stands against the cowards and clowns, illuminating the brave and true.

Human history shows clowns and cowards repeatedly sowing doubt, yet we persist on our heroic journeys.

Despite this, we possess built-in wisdom and strength.

To claim our place as heroines or heroes, we must embody true courage — infused with strength that nothing can sway. Why does America succeed where autocracies fail? Courage from compassionate awareness guides us from beginning to end. The future is compassionate awareness, the true course of human consciousness.

When the world awakens, the interdependence of geopolitics and psycho-spiritual realms guides us. No fear, no doubt, no anger—just acceptance, faith, and compassion.

Knowledge itself is never wrong; it’s guided by inner guardians of feeling, courage, faith, and power. This aligns with the true power of Universal Knowledge steering the quantum universe. Man is not apart from that.

But in the end it is the poets and musicians who have the most to teach us about all of these enemies we face.

Precious angel, under the sun



How was I to know you’d be the one



To show me I was blinded, to show me I was gone



How weak was the foundation I was standing upon?







Now there’s spiritual warfare and flesh and blood breaking down



Ya either got faith or ya got unbelief and there ain’t no neutral ground



The enemy is subtle, how be it we are so deceived



When the truth’s in our hearts and we still don’t believe?







Shine your light, shine your light on me



Shine your light, shine your light on me



Shine your light, shine your light on me



Ya know I just couldn’t make it by myself



I’m a little too blind to see







My so-called friends have fallen under a spell



They look me squarely in the eye and they say, “All is well”



Can they imagine the darkness that will fall from on high



When men will beg God to kill them and they won’t be able to die?







Sister, lemme tell you about a vision I saw



You were drawing water for your husband, you were suffering under the law



You were telling him about Buddha, you were telling him about Mohammed



in the same breath



You never mentioned one time the Man who came and died a criminal’s death







Shine your light, shine your light on me



Shine your light, shine your light on me



Shine your light, shine your light on me



Ya know I just couldn’t make it by myself



I’m a little too blind to see







Precious angel, you believe me when I say



What God has given to us no man can take away



We are covered in blood, girl, you know our forefathers were slaves



Let us hope they’ve found mercy in their bone-filled graves







You’re the queen of my flesh, girl, you’re my woman, you’re my delight



You’re the lamp of my soul, girl, and you torch up the night



But there’s violence in the eyes, girl, so let us not be enticed



On the way out of Egypt, through Ethiopia, to the judgment hall of Christ







Shine your light, shine your light on me



Shine your light, shine your light on me



Shine your light, shine your light on me



Ya know I just couldn’t make it by myself



I’m a little too blind to see

Bob Dylan, American Wunderkind & Musician

These truths stand across many spiritual traditions and help light our path:

“Anything is one of a million paths. Therefore you must always keep in mind that a path is only a path; if you feel you should not follow it, you must not stay with it under any conditions. To have such clarity you must lead a disciplined life. Only then will you know that any path is only a path and there is no affront, to oneself or to others, in dropping it if that is what your heart tells you to do. But your decision to keep on the path or to leave it must be free of fear or ambition. I warn you. Look at every path closely and deliberately. Try it as many times as you think necessary.



This question is one that only a very old man asks. Does this path have a heart? All paths are the same: they lead nowhere. They are paths going through the bush, or into the bush. In my own life I could say I have traversed long long paths, but I am not anywhere. Does this path have a heart? If it does, the path is good; if it doesn’t, it is of no use. Both paths lead nowhere; but one has a heart, the other doesn’t. One makes for a joyful journey; as long as you follow it, you are one with it. The other will make you curse your life. One makes you strong; the other weakens you.





Before you embark on any path ask the question: Does this path have a heart? If the answer is no, you will know it, and then you must choose another path. The trouble is nobody asks the question; and when a man finally realizes that he has taken a path without a heart, the path is ready to kill him. At that point very few men can stop to deliberate, and leave the path. A path without a heart is never enjoyable. You have to work hard even to take it. On the other hand, a path with heart is easy; it does not make you work at liking it.”

―Carlos Castaneda,The Teachings of Don Juan: A Yaqui Way of Knowledge

In the final analysis, those jugglers and clowns, who faithfully perform these tricks for us, have served their function, and have served their chosen masters, well.

