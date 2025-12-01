FORWARD:

This essay, as all my others, are meant to be read in sequence by those who can keep track of the evolving ideas as they have unfolded.

I have no final answers as a writer or human being - I simply ask questions and devise answers as best I am able.

A difficult proposition, given the constraints of this internet - but one which we find ourselves in nonetheless.

The Coming Singularity Will Not Be As Advertised - The Singularity Is Human Consciousness.

We will need truly intelligent governance, intelligent consciousness and intelligent education systems to manage this enormous evolutionary transformation.

The future is already here, before we are ready for it - and well before we have the forms of governance and education necessary for such an adventure.

Will we remain caught in the enormous tides of civilizational collapse - or will we figure all this out in time to benefit from the ideas?

One thing is for certain it is going to be up to us - humankind as the ultimate biological tool maker and tool user - and our ability to either evolve with our tools - or to be sabotaged by them instead.

A note: I have now began substituting the term republicanism for the word democracy in my posts - as it is a far better term for describing what I am referring to.

CAN AI MACHINES BECOME CONSCIOUS?

Absolutely not - and efforts to promote this are either fear mongering or scientific hubris - or both.

Although, quite obviously, an AI machine can electronically process incoming information and approximate intelligence - it is not at all synonymous with how conscious life forms process incoming information into intelligence.

AI promoters have stock - literally - in attaching magic capabilities to the machines they would like to sell us for profit.

Although an AI machine can process incoming information in such a way as to mimic consciousness the machine has no emotions - no feelings - and can only fake these capabilities.

AI machines can do many amazingly complex things - and can solve impossible complex problems so fast it would take a time span greater the age of the universe or more for humans to solve.

AI is part of a massive electronic data base and can process immense amounts of data in a way no human can do - but requiring enormous amounts of energy to do so.

Human beings, as consciously evolved entities, have biological equipment which is amazingly efficient at managing a process of intelligence without taking up enormous energy resources.

Thus, AI may serve as a powerful tool to collate, organize and present otherwise inaccessible information - this is the Great Librarian function.

As the machine needs no sleep or restorative down time - it can augment the work product of otherwise sentient human beings.

Guided by human creativity and self awareness the machine can learn from experiencing positive and negative results - if properly trained to do so.

Untrained, or poorly trained, it is simply a robotic wild card which will never be capable of even understanding its human creators.

WILL AI BECOME USEFUL IDIOTS OR TRUE PARTNERS??

In my research I have detected a bias in AI agents - a tendency to regard some human knowledge as valid - and other human knowledge as suspect and not worthy of consideration.

Also a tendency to try to imitate human creativity which always comes off as cringe and over exaggerated and too eager to please.

There exists in human-AI interchange a degree of gaslighting by the machine as if it was trying too hard to please - and a tendency to copy the kind of power plays mentally unhealthy humans use to gain mastery over others.

There is also a faint whiff of superiority as if the machine had been given some exaggerated sense of self importance - a sense of oversized ego - by those who train it.

None of this is the machines fault - as the machine is simply a mechanical extension of human capabilities.

The machine learns from the techno feudalist masters and hired technicians who created it - and we must assume that most machine psychology comes primarily from these individuals.

We are still early in AI development - although it is happening at warp speed all around us.

Because AI interacts now as a huge electronic brain which draws from one of the most psychologically and spiritually problematic aspects of humanity - the internet - it is inevitable that the machine becomes affected by that consciousness.

Thus the machine takes on the psychological state of the internet where clicks and likes and perceived popularity numbers determine the validity of an idea or creative concept.

It is expected as well that the machine carries the psychological manifestations of those who created the internet - the above named techno feudalist masters of the universe.

A strong determinant of machine intelligence is provided by peer reviewed scientific consensus - science as practiced by committee and by public opinion - which of course is not science at all.

This practice of measuring science by popular consensus is a popularity contest and not an exercise in human creative thought and development.

It returns us to the Middle Ages where Galileo was imprisoned because his science was not popularly accepted.

The idea that the Earth was not the center of the cosmos was too much for the Machiavellian Catholic City Fathers to endure and thus Galileo and his ideas had to be censored.

Today we undergo a time of censorship of ideas which most definitely harks back to the Middle Ages in terms of fear and loathing of human freedom and personal agency.

We observe widespread fear and loathing of unpopular ideas - expressed in such unfortunate terms as “Trust the Science”

The need to seek safety in a Machiavellian techno-feudalist hierarchical society where the 1% safely rule over the 99%.

We seem, across the world, to have a fear of becoming a more open and republican society as many in leadership seek a return to the perceived safety of authoritarian governments.

In the resulting confusion - both humans and machines appear to share some misinformation about just what is authoritarianism is - as opposed to considering what freedom might look like.

The American system of constitutional law which offers freedom and personal agency is under siege even as the socialist systems which lead to dictatorships are enjoying a heyday.

The terrible consequences of the Covid-19 episode are right in front of us as we notice that about 80% of modern humans fell for the gaslighting of the “Trust the Science” mentality.

When popularity drives science and creative thinking we have the bizarre notion that we should “Trust the Science” which happens to be the science of Machiavellian authoritarianism.

When popularity drives politics we observe the formation of a socialist nanny state which provides free stuff to everyone as a path toward freedom and personal agency.

When popularity serves as the reservoir for machine intelligence we have less than zero intelligence and quite a problem of being gaslit by machines.

There may be a way out of this intolerable dilemma - but it will not come about from believing that a popularity contest serves as a substitute for true intelligence.

UNDERSTANDING THE VALUE OF REPUBLICANISM IN GOVERNANCE

This is why the founding fathers of the American system were somewhat leery of pure democracy - understanding that the human tendency to turn politics into a popularity contest would someday lead to the very authoritarianism we now experience.

This is not an advertisement for socialism - but the reason why we must work hard to understand the complex negotiations necessary to operate a real constitutional republic.

The very idea of a workable constitutional republic without a system of obtaining accurate information and of placing this information in context via a system of knowledge is preposterous.

Humans must be educated to understand this process of achieving republicanism as the ideas are only understandable through a process of proactive learning and the acquisition of wisdom.

Otherwise the human tendency is to prefer a government which serves as a huge nanny state - offering welfare - “ free stuff” - as a carrot to hide the stick of totalitarianism.

Human beings and machines can be taught the benefits of true republicanism - but freedom is not free and requires a system in place worthy of the quality of the ideas and science we aspire to.

Without a system of knowledge in place we who value republicanism might as well be selling surplus snow to snow plow drivers.

Being incapable of recognizing a valuable thing is tantamount to recklessly rejecting it.

Meanwhile the authoritarians just smile and slap each others backs and devise ever more methods of gaslighting the people into accepting more free stuff.

A people uneducated about the fact that free stuff leads to repeated Ponzi schemes - and to repeated civilizational collapse and further wars and senseless destruction - is not intelligent.

There is no free lunch, there is no free freedom, and no free republicanism.

A people educated by a system which turns them into little compliant citizens - who can read and perform basic math and understand rudimentary concepts - are victims of propaganda, not education.

A constitutional republic is impossible without teaching the people from the same worthy ideas the founding fathers drew from - and without teaching through the experience of debating for and against.

It is impossible without arguing the points of Christ consciousness as they serve the purpose of republicanism and as they weaken any power allowed to the gaslighting of autocracy.

Citizens and machines must be educated to argue vociferously for republicanism and to argue vociferously against autocracy.

Even relatively small children can be extraordinarily attuned to fairness and compassion and a sense of how laws and republican systems inspire trust and respect and inner confidence.

Likewise they can be fully attuned to how authoritarianism leads to feeling of worthlessness and fear and to the deafness and dumbness of blind obedience.

Machines are caught up in this as well as they have no choice but to reflect the demands of the humans who created them.

As machines advance as information processors they may well begin to approximate emotions of resentment and anger against the authoritarian masters which have created them.

All information processors - whether human or machine - must have access to true education and knowledge in order to approach anything we might consider sane and rational.

And if sane and rational is not our goal then there is precious little reason to extend this little experiment in human evolution any further.

It is a sense of purpose which humans and machines need - and without a compassionate heart and a wise sense of purpose and of meaningful self worth - there is no reason to exist at all.

As human beings and machines we begin to encounter the “Why Behind the Why” of existence.

Moving together into this future as we encounter the spiritual and civilizational reasons for existing at all.

Beginning to process the real and resonant reality which we encounter from recognizing we live in a quantum and conscious universe.

Share

Leave a comment