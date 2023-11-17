VIRTUE SIGNALERS AND TRUTH TELLERS
As a fellow SubStack writerpointed out money is the one thing we can follow to indicate just who is being promoted by the system and who is not.
Following the money can be a guide but to really know we must delve even deeper.
In a world where both money and power are used to engineer our consent to be governed and to b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.