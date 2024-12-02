When A Father So Loves His Son - Joe Biden Pardons Hunter Biden
When "power and greed and corruptible seed seem to be all that there is."
BIDEN PARDONS SON HUNTER
Father’s capable of loving their sons would not
(1) Allow and encourage their son to take part in an international criminal conspiracy which paid off the old man himself in large payments from the mob
(2) Allow and encourage said son to be involved with large illegal corporate and globalist schemes to engage in the weaponization o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.