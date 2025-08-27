EVOLUTIONARY GENETIC BOTTLENECK - TRIGGERS FORTUITOUS HUMAN EVOLUTION

Forward:

The reason Chris Cornell’s song resonates so powerfully is that we have lived thru entire lifetimes of bad times - forced into our own recognizance - to make good out of bad.

For our grandparents, parents and ourselves - life in the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries - has been far from easy.

Wars became perpetual- tyranny increased - and Democratic governance - freedom of speech - freedom to create - freedom to be - suffered greatly - as Dark Triad tyranny - and as the free access to information - became managed by press propagandists.

Those of us who used successful techniques of overcoming bad times adapting to transform bad into good - have done better than those who could not.

As we know - bad times tend to merge into even worse bad times - times when we despair of ever arriving at good times.

This is such a time - as attempts at Democratic governance contrast sharply with equal attempts to institute tyranny - and as slogans to “Trust the Science” became a bad joke.

THE GOOD NEWS - & THE BAD NEWS

We may well be experiencing a sharp population decline - as the mainstream information managers - press & academic propagandists - convince us this is nonsense.

As population declines may lead to genetic bottlenecks - the possibility of such an event is a subject worth pursuing.

The current genetic bottleneck I posit could have been partially potentiated by the COVID-19 Pandemic and the way it was handled - including the role of the mRNA vaccines.

These may have served to reduce both human fertility and reproductive capacity - in a modern setting of already declining birthrates.

Regardless of the cause, we appear to be in the midst of a new genetic bottleneck - with no idea as yet how bad it will become.

There was a previous human genetic bottleneck which is thought to have created a fortuitous new trajectory of human evolution favoring brain growth, creativity and greater social cooperation and interdependence.

My theory - highly speculative at present - is that a genetic bottleneck has served to potentiate evolution before - and may well be doing so again.

We will assume for these purposes that - regardless of all potential causes - the population is declining and that this decline will pick up speed as the problem escalates.

EVOLUTIONARY DIVERSION LEADS TO EVOLUTIONARY CONVERGENCE

The topic I have explored previously - that a Divergent episode - where human society fractures into highly polarized elements - may drive new adaptation through triggering a Convergence - one where humans are driven to become more aligned and cooperative.

Times of evolutionary divergence favor fear and tyranny as panicked humans go for the lowest common denominator and must concentrate on sheer survival.

Times of evolutionary convergence favor empathy and compassion as humans experience abundance - and come together in creative and compassionate joy.

The event of about 900,000 years ago may have resulted from a period of rapid climate change - natural climate change - similar to what we experience today - or there may have been other causes.

Please enjoy the following video to get up to speed on the magnitude and scope of the previous event.

The video also speculates that this historic evolutionary divergence appears to have potentiated a beneficial evolutionary convergence.

And as we contemplate the different potential causes for the decline and recognize that a genetic bottleneck could result this essay is not going to delve into all of the complicated science required for a complete perspective.

The article linked below - a rather WOKE point of view - presents a reasonable enough perspective for our purposes here.

Our purposes here are not to spark fear but to explore ways of adaptation and of coming together to maximize our chances for benefiting from these circumstances.

It is entirely possible that the tragic outcomes of the COVID-19 years have sparked a divergence of humanity for a larger evolutionary reason - a complex aspect of God’s Plans - we don’t normally think about.

On the timescale of the universe - or universes, for quantum theorists - is so vast - the timescale of humans is literally lost in the infinity of it all.

Many have noted the seeming spiritual warfare nature of these times - and the potential meaning of this is not lost on how this perspective may fit into the puzzle of the overall scope of our human evolution.

In this case, our new tools of AI may fit into a picture where the quick access to the storehouse of human knowledge - serves as a tool for bringing humans together to better optimize a time of evolutionary divergence - by triggering an evolutionary convergence.

This relies too heavily upon on those who actually direct Artificial Intelligence policy - in both governmental and corporate Big Tech circles.

Currently the amount of electrical power required to run the immense AI-related Data Centers - and the tendencies of Big Tech to use surveillance for their own benefits - have placed barriers upon what immense good AI may be capable of enacting.

But one thing is for certain - by remaining entrenched in the Dark Triad-associated fear of AI - demonstrated by the mainstream gate keepers of information - and by Big Tech moguls fearful of losing their power over perceived loss of control - we will all be the losers.

We co-evolve with our tools for better or for worse - and currently we need it to be for our mutual benefit.

Nevertheless progress marches on - and things such as contemplating the very small - the microscopic - which was a part of my basic science and math education - has now become commonplace - as both transistor and microchip technology become infinitely miniaturized.

Likewise, such things as contemplating huge numbers - beyond everyday human imagining - exponentially huge - are now expected of us as our Big Tech expands with astronomical speed into quantum computing.

When your friends in commercial real estate & music begin asking you to explain the details of quantum physics and quantum technology - we know we have a very large information gap.

Quantum and exponential advances in education and technology are needed to bridge these huge and increasingly humongous gaps.

Whether we like it or not we are living in the future we may never have ever dreamed of .

For those unconvinced - all we need do is hang out over on LIVE SCIENCE for a few hours or so to have our minds thoroughly blown.

https://www.livescience.com/technology/computing/ibm-and-moderna-have-simulated-the-longest-mrna-pattern-without-ai-they-used-a-quantum-computer-instead

And by a rather enormous long shot - the science is far from even necessarily correct.

Some of the leaps away from common sense - or human perspective - - or any kind of wisdom - are truly alarming - thus requiring our own home grown wisdom.

The days are over when we could leave the specialization up to the specialists - and old fashioned ways of protesting our displeasure - simply do not work.

Bad Times May Spark Beneficial Results - Not Often Recognized At the Time.

Once unimaginable things are now being expected of us all - very difficult - but then evolution has never advanced without impossible demands.

Clearly it really is up to us - all of us!

SEE CLEARLY, LEAR

RELATED POSTS:

Share

Leave a comment