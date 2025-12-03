STAND YOUR GROUND AMERICA!

Standing the Tests of Time and Tyranny - American Foundational Principles - As Engineered by the Founding Fathers - Stands Way Above Less Admirable Government Architectures.

WHEN GOVERNMENTS & NGO’s RESEMBLE PROSECUTABLE MONEY LAUNDERING OPERATIONS

FORWARD:

Many of us are asking how we arrived at such a point where all spiritual and political common senate has disappeared into this modern version of a nightmare.

It is a great question to ask and although we can begin to answer it now - the real examination of how our human history arrived here awaits the historians and psychologists of the coming years.

We will see libraries full of historical autopsies delineating how we may have arrived here.

We will ask how such monsters as those revealed below came to dominate our personal and political lives.

My essays represent early attempts to ask and to try to answer these pressing questions.

EVERYTHING IS BROKEN

The following video gives a chilling glimpse into how governments & NGO’s may veer off the rails into a veritable train wreck of graft and corruption.

Although the example given here involves the Clinton family - it might apply to any one of other celebrity politicians.

We might imagine that graft and corruption are expected of both NGO’s and governments - and we would be all too correct.

We may have once thought that our American constitutional republics would not be as susceptible to these over reaches of power - and of course we would have been entirely wrong.

The founding fathers all suspected that America would have her day as a nation corrupted from within and without - score one more for the wisdom of our founders.

And by no means is this a left versus right - or liberals versus conservative issue either.

It is just as easy for conservatives to abuse power as it is for liberals, it is at the balanced center where the sweet spot lies, where a common sense centrist republicanism thrives.

After the American Civil War as technology swept the American continent - people became unmoored from foundational beliefs and seemed to forget there even were such principles.

There was always a kind of elitist tyranny behind the rise of technology during the 1800’s as the European Enlightenment gave way to the “Satanic Mills” of William Blake and to the “Frankenstein” of Mary Shelley.

A kind of nasty and cruel and disgusting smile on the face of the electronic clown - and a menace lurking behind the colorful whirl of the carnival merry go round - and a sinister glow behind the mask of Hollywood celebrities.

In other words, the mask of technology hid some extremely sinister aspects of the public zeitgeist - allowed individuals to ignore some basic and dangerous principles of both individual and public psychology.

America went so extremely into this technological paradise - embraced it with such enthusiasm - that by 2020 the whole population seemed to have lost their moorings.

After WW II Americans seemed to heave a sigh of relief, and to enthusiastically embrace the carnival atmosphere of the suburban 1950’s - complete with a veneer which papered over the reality of the Stepford Wives mentality.

The American government & population became more and more devoted to the Nanny State - the fantasy that big government would take care of all needs and hand out free stuff to those in need- forever.

As we now understand, this nanny state handed out free assistance, disguised as humanism - as carrots - to hide the real sinister stick of tyranny - lurking behind the masks.

The Nanny State has served as a cover for the ever present danger of totalitarianism - and America proved as susceptible to tyranny as any other nation state.

As we will see in the end, this has been a good set of circumstances for America - and hopefully for the world at large - as human beings finally may have the opportunity to learn from our mistakes.

Through the late 20th century - that nightmare century where all ghosts were safely tucked away for safekeeping - the children saw fit to try to escape their tightly wound plastic suburban homes.

They escaped only to be groomed and abused by the many tyrants who capitalized on their innocence and trust - especially in the music and film industries.

The disillusioned children of the late 20th century became the primary victims of the liberal socialist extremists who had lurked behind the polite shroud of the American dream for centuries.

The children may have escaped but they carried with them the predominant gaslighting - the propaganda - lies disguised as education behind the carefully crafted evil of Dick and Jane.

By 2020, the public mind seemed to have broken and become hysterical - as the public saw fit to elect a veritable ghost as president - saw fit to back the medical mutilation of children thru sexual transitioning.

As they fell for a mad money laundering scheme framed as a pandemic - COVID-19 - which scammed them into believing in a conspiracy to both reduce the population and to steal huge amounts of wealth from them.

The population had gone so far into a kind of “Second Coming of the Salem Witchcraft Trials” they turned on those who tried to warn them about the scam - and viciously scapegoated them.

We remain, as a society, in that disorienting time as we awake from a nightmare - trying to process the horrific flickering illusions of the dream into some framework of common sense.

We understand how Irish writer James Joyce felt when he wrote - “History is the nightmare from which I am trying to awake”.

Our whole world is now lost in that time when we try to come to terms - and to learn from our mistakes - and to pick ourselves up and to go on.

Sometimes the images from the nightmare return to grip us with fear and loathing, and at other times we glimpse the reassuring presence of a return of sanity and trust and safety.

It is, after all, a frightening experience to watch as the entire world becomes lost in a delusional nightmare - when people we thought we could trust become our enemies.

This is the experience of war - and we are most definitely in a time of spiritual warfare.

These wars for our hearts and minds have been taking place since the very first organized human civilization - and, as we well know, they never serve the people - that elusive 99% - but only serve the 1% elite among us - the nightmare people who prey on our good graces.

It is my belief that we are beginning to learn these lessons from our nightmare history, sufficiently to be able to translate them into the reality of insisting on superior forms of government.

I believe that our most recent elections in America exhibit a return to that centrist resting point of common sense - where the true strength and integrity and spiritual and psychological qualities of the government our American founding fathers engineered can be demonstrated.

I believe we will render these nightmares of tyranny to a place where we will never forget - allowing them to stand as a cautionary tale for what happens when we stray from our human foundational principles.

I believe these times have occurred for critically important reasons - and that, in the final analysis, it is indeed “God’s Plans” which have the power of setting us back on the right course.

Never forget the reality of the flickering nightmares of history - and allow our errors and transgressions to chart the course for a far better world - one lit from within by the power and freedom and personal agency of “God’s Plans”.

“A few light taps upon the pane made him turn to the window. It had begun to snow again. He watched sleepily the flakes, silver and dark, falling obliquely against the lamplight. The time had come for him to set out on his journey westward. Yes, the newspapers were right: snow was general all over Ireland. It was falling on every part of the dark central plain, on the treeless hills, falling softly upon the Bog of Allen and, farther westward, softly falling into the dark mutinous Shannon waves. It was falling, too, upon every part of the lonely churchyard on the hill where Michael Furey lay buried. It lay thickly drifted on the crooked crosses and headstones, on the spears of the little gate, on the barren thorns. His soul swooned slowly as he heard the snow falling faintly through the universe and faintly falling, like the descent of their last end, upon all the living and the dead.”

―James Joyce,Dubliners

Like James Joyce’s Gabriel, we allow our vision of the snow falling all over his Ireland, and all across our landscapes this winter, to bring the grace of that Christ consciousness which resonates so strongly in all of our hearts.

The grace of Christ consciousness dispels the nightmares and brings a resonating living energy which allows us to become light bearers.

We practice compassion for ourselves - and for others - which serves to light the lamps which keep us alive and warm and happy to usher in the future we know we are capable of .

in the end, find the beginning, and in the beginning, find the end.

The American founding fathers lit the lamp for us - all we need do is study that lamp and make certain it is that lamp we carry into the future.

So many who lectured us that this America - even the whole of the Western world - was evil, dead, rotten to the core - the scourge of political entities.

But for those of us who rejected this spiritually corrupt and flawed reasoning - this is a new beginning as the engineered architecture of American governance seeks to pass this perhaps ultimate test.

This is our chance to shine, America - do not allow anyone to tell you otherwise.

The American government, born to achieve real inner power and peacefulness - and to celebrate Christ consciousness as a real world force - now arises to form the organizing principles of this new civilization.

It is up to us, America - we are all in this together.

Light those lamps with these holidays - and work to celebrate the achievement of a real foundation for the future.

