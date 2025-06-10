The real point of the scam planned epidemic and the vaccines was to finally weaken populations so profoundly they would not be willing to stand against global tyranny.

It represents the final nail in a very final coffin the globalists plan to place us all in - without ceremony - and without one tear shed.

To these ghouls we are “hackable humans” and “useless eaters”.

Globalist schemes seek to render those remaining to fight as those who would be indoctrinated to fight for globalist tyranny itself -indoctrinated to be suicidal.

The nation cannot withstand this assault while so tragically divided - and the aim of the Trump administration is to see that the nation does not stay divided and conquered.

From General Mike Flynn last evening:

This is what happens when you steadfastly believe the struggle is between Republicans and Democrats. IT IS NOT! AND it hasn’t been for many years now. It is between the globalist, marxist, socialist, radical islamists versus those in the majority of American citizens that simply want to maintain their freedoms and the rule of law our constitution are suppose to guarantee. That’s not asking too much now, is it? We The People want you to do whatever it takes to stop those maniacs from trying to kill police officers and sew chaos and immediately send them packing. @realDonaldTrump @JDVance @AGPamBondi @DNIGabbard @SecDef @marcorubio @elonmusk

We all knew that once the whole rotten globalist scam began to be revealed - that these losers would do whatever possible to try to take back control.

The problem is they have met their match in POTUS Trump and his excellent cabinet - and with Americans increasingly tuned into the whole sick globalist scheme - the globalist are forced to further reveal their hand.

And this hand is about as filthy and encrusted by evil as we could possibly imagine - which slowly but surely is increasingly revealed.

Americans have been stretched to the limit by all of these combined globalist tactics and are not in a strong place enabling them to fight back.

And from Dan Scavino

and

on X this morning

While Los Angeles burns—officers ambushed, city in chaos—Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and Maxine Waters call the riots and insurrection “peaceful.” These leftists don’t care about your safety. They side with mobs. PRESIDENT TRUMP STANDS FOR LAW & ORDER—AND WILL CRUSH THE CHAOS. See Video The White House shared this morning on X:

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1932205723011752082

The way America is going currently is that soon we will be calling all out war “peaceful protest”.

The point of Trump 2.0 seems to be focused on preventing larger scale war and on trying with all tools available to prevent a larger conflict.

If there is a larger conflict it will not be kind to any of these protesters - or to anyone on either side of the current conflict.

When is an insurrection waged against the people not an insurrection?

When it becomes a full scale real actual war.

My ongoing perpetual prayer is that we will work successfully with the Trump 2.0 team to restore peace - and to prevent that always looming wider conflict.

