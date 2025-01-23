FORWARD:

This post has more to do with our overall view of the world than it does with politics - and yet politics is a reflection of our world view.

If - in the above photograph - we were to focus on a small part of the scene - maybe lost in contemplating the chaotic grasses - for instance - we will not see the patterns of the whole.

It is when we stand back and look at the whole that we can see all of the interconnected and branching patterns - rather than being lost in a limited - and more chaotic - view.

If we look at the world and see chaos - then our ability to see the more intelligent - and more comprehensible - higher organization - is compromised.

That there is an organizing principle above and beyond our sometimes limited view is undeniable.

This also affects our understanding of our political reality and civilizational organization.

What appears to be chaos from our limited perspective - is not chaos at all - but a small limited view of the whole.

WHEN THE POLITICIANS BELIEVE THE PEOPLE ARE WISE

There is an old fashioned - and rapidly receding - political concept that sees government as a necessary authoritarian and parental force which keeps the people in line.

The chaos we experience currently represents the earth-shaking fallout between authoritarianism and populism.

POPULISM AS TRUE DEMOCRACY

In this essay, the term populist - that much abused word - will indicate the from of government intended by the American founding fathers - their aims to organize and engineer a government of, and by, and for the people - or a true “Democracy”.

Populism is meant here to be the opposite of authoritarianism

This is such a break with the past that the world is in shock - reeling from the implications.

The parental authoritarian regime which brought us COVID - 911 - the horrors of the 20th and 21st century - the Great Depression - and WW I - WW II - VIETNAM and the many imperial wars of conquest - including the Ukraine and Gaza - is fading.

Does the present transition appear chaotic?

Well, I guess!!!!

Chaotic might be too tame a word for the massive upheaval we observe.

This proper mess the one we see as chaos - serves a higher purpose.

This great stirring of the proverbial pot - allows the changes beneficial for evolution - evolution of any kind.

There is lots of bad news - and lots that does not correlate with our expectations of a less parental and authoritarian government control.

The splitting of the geopolitical world into the severely authoritarian contingent on the one hand - and the less authoritarian and the more populist contingent on the other - is stunning - but not yet complete.

In the coming days and years this split will become more and more distinct - but during this transition the twin factions of authoritarianism and populism are still mixed.

This is why we get the mixed messages of populism in a setting of authoritarian pomp and circumstance - the dismantling of empire using the control and power of empire - the new populists allied with the epitomes of oligarchic power.

This is a wild and wacky time - when the attacks on populists by the enemies of democracy are raging supreme - when those who fight for Democracy seem as authoritarian at times as the worst tyrant.

As anti-democratic agendas like DEI - Transgender ideology - deliberately aggressive immigration - and the dismantling of family and community integrity are broken down - other threats appear such as the increasing technocracy of AI and robotic technology.

We want there to be a clean break between authoritarianism and populism - so do our populist leaders - but once again the division between these two extremes is not complete.

The warring factions drive us crazy - the disharmony and imbalance destabilizing us as individuals and as a society.

Nothing in our lives or experience has ever prepared us for such a desperate struggle.

Nothing one person or faction can say or do is going to change this - not writers or politicians or influencers of any kind.

Here in the midst of this storm we are forced to rely on ourselves - no parental authoritarian government or institutional power is going to go to arrive as a knight in shining armor to rescue us.

In a populist world it is we as the people who determine what leaders we receive - and who - continuing to speak truth to power and to engage in responsible free speech - gradually, but steadily, holding increasing influence and responsibility.

After all this is what the American founding fathers meant when they engineered the capacity to even dream of a government of and by and for the people.

Because we were not ready for such an overwhelming break with the need for paternalistic government - it did not come to be.

Our need for doing away with a parental style government had not yet reached a crescendo.

In the period after the American Revolution - the idea of true democracy was an idea whose time had not yet arrived.

And if this idea is still unacceptable here in 2025 - this populism will be defeated by the idea of authoritarian and parental government.

The idea of democracy - of a government of and by and for the people - is everywhere under attack.

It was frightening in 1776 - and it remains a frightening idea to the world today.

As we move through this transition it will be critical to see the break between the two systems as incomplete and as in the midst of transformation.

The mixed bag of freedom - and free speech - and a move away from authoritarianism - with the mad desperation of totalitarianism to hold on and prevail can be expected.

Totalitarianism is retreating quickly as this idea of populism seizes the planet - tyrannical forces are frightened and on the run - paralyzed by free speech and by the will of the people.

We can choose to support the necessary measures which counter tyranny and to likewise counter the destructive aspects.

We have for the first time in many centuries at least some leaders who wish to support democracy - and they are everywhere under attack.

Expecting our leaders to be omniscient and all knowing and free of faults is a characteristic of the old style of governance.

Expecting this is tantamount to the maturity of a child who expects his or her parents to be omniscient and omnipresent.

Freedom implies maturity and personal recognizance - to take responsibility for what our leaders do and for what we do to influence them.

Leaders are totally dependent on the will of the people.

People who overtly or covertly wish for a parental omniscience from governments receive tyranny.

People who overtly and covertly expect to be free - demand cooperative and open and free reciprocal relationships with leaders - and quickly withdraw support from tyrants.

But people who are free also do not expect their leaders to be any more capable of omniscient perfection than themselves.

Mature adults do not expect omniscience from themselves - or from from parents - or from governments and leaders.

The world moves steadily toward democracy now - and declines authoritarianism.

Not everyone is capable of making this transition - thus a deep split is taking place - dividing humans into those who are - and those who are not - capable of becoming free.

Freedom is not free - it never has been - but requires a people who are capable of handling it.

The world moves on - on beyond the old paradigms and outdated ideas and stereotypes.

The forces of liberty - and the resurgence of those who would be motivated by the desire for creating a world where we do unto others as we would have others do unto us - is happening,

But participating in this is not free - but requires the commitment to actually do unto others as we would have others do unto us.

Those not interested - or capable - need not apply.

Each and every human has a choice.

But beware - the voices of dark desperation - who pretend to be liberal - but are as authoritarian as the most corrupt and powerful and dangerous dictator - are reaching their screeching hysterically crescendos.

The truly remarkable quality about Trump as a leader is that he believes the people are smart and understand what he is doing.

And he is correct - who knows where these evolutionary break throughs happen - but this one is one of the most positive changes in human thought and behavior perhaps to have ever happened.

What it presages is a new age of human kind - with leaders who get what the people are about - and who trust them.

Conclusion:

When the politicians believe the people are wise - we trend toward Democracy - or government of - and by - and for the people.

When the politicians believe the people are stupid - we trend toward authoritarianism - or government - of - and by - and for the elite.

The bottom line - as there is always a bottom line - is that when we support the real original concept of America - the concept the founding fathers intended - we are supporting Democracy - or populism.

Alternatively when we do not support what the American founding fathers intended - we are thereby supporting authoritarianism - or tyranny.

Twenty twenty five is already a spectacularly transformational year - and in the scheme of our human history - represents a turning point - the like of which we have never seen.

