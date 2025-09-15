AI MAY BE ONE MORE TOOL WE HAVE INVENTED WHICH HELPS PROMOTE FAST EPIGENETIC IMPROVEMENTS IN HUMAN INTELLIGENCE

There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that we are on the verge as humans of either vast exponential improvement - or vast exponential destruction

On the one hand capable of vast spiritually - and philosophically & scientifically - even psycho socially based improvements in governance and institutions.

On the other hand, capable of vast almost demonic degradation across all of these parameters.

IT IS ALL ABOUT CONNECTION

What will make the difference is our ability to connect and communicate with each other either positively or negatively- constructively or destructively - empathetically or antagonistically.

None of this is theoretical - we live literally on the razor’s edge between vast democratic evolutionary improvements or incomprehensible levels of violence and totalitarian degradation.

To most of us the very idea that an electronic network - an artificially intelligent machine - our latest human-created tool could serve to relieve sufficient stress on overtaxed human systems to bring positive change .

This is because we are so very overwhelmed and overstressed by modern existence that we have difficulty just making it thru a normal day - let alone having the luxury of contemplating such a preposterous concept.

Something must be done - but what?

We must take some drastic action taken - but what action - and how?

What possible faith could we have in AI making a difference when these innovations are taking our jobs and offering products which seem to be destroying communication, entertainment and creativity - any remaining human authenticity - across the board.

SNAKE OIL SALESMEN EVERYWHERE

Ai companies selling hype to a broken world - selling snow to desperate Eskimo’s - and contributing to the general spiritual and social decline of humanity.

In general helping divert vast amounts of energy, resources and information to the lowest common denominator.

And at this inflection point of human history when we are trying to extricate ourselves from the psychopathic Machiavellian nightmare of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Precisely because of all of the above factors - overwhelming to our stressed out psyches - which no human being or human institution is can of taking on successfully.

In other words, we are in a stressed out mess - seemingly lost in a toxic & violent wilderness - with no direction home .

We must remember that AI is owned and operated by humans who tend to be a few steps removed from the real world we ordinary mortals exist in - but not completely - and insufficiently to allow them to live in an elitist ivory tower.

The big tech bros are running into the very same human limitations we all are experiencing - and to a great extent the personality types which created and built AI are unprepared for the dilemma they find themselves in.

The engineering geniuses who built AI and who keep the mechanical systems to support it running are vitally necessary - but they are ill equipped to direct the application of AI - guiding the use toward the ultimate benefit of humankind.

Interestingly. the AI genius engineer pioneers seem to be fearful of the machine intelligence they have created - and certainly fear putting in the hands of the public.

The frontiers of this phase of development now hinge on increasingly miniaturized components and on the improved capabilities to innovate smarter sustainable technologies to operate the required data centers.

Because of the tremendous stress on our all too human systems we need a break - a real world opportunity to reconnect with and to rediscover why we humans even exist in the first place.

Ai may be many wonderful things - and although it will never change the fundamental biological reality of our existence - it may well offer us an option to improve upon it .

At this juncture we must remember the why behind the why - the ultimate reason why we exist at all - why we persist in dreaming up and creating and building beautiful tools.

Because our tools extend our biological capabilities - allowing us to free up more time and resources to be more full human.

No human being paused on their death bed to wish they had collected more tools - pausing only to wish they had loved and lived more fully and intensively - taken the time to become more fully human.

That is the why behind the why - that we must now endeavour to become more completely and fully human - and bring AI into the fold to help us achieve this.

This goal is totally within our wheelhouse to achieve.

AI already provides the great opportunities to continue to offload stressful and energy sapping responsibilities into the vast electronic brain’s capable hands.

This offloading of human intellectual processing power to AI allows us to take on increasingly creative and innovative and complex human processes involving the attainment of true knowledge and true authentic learning.

With my own quite limited resources as a writer and human being - the task I am enthusiastically embracing is the optimistic pursuit of demonstrating how this can be fully achieved by very ordinary human beings.

As a decidedly non-technical and non-academic grandmother - I can expand my own knowledge base - and use my own creativity to share this with my fellow time travelers here on Earth.

If I can offload some very complex and intricate concerns to AI and receive helpful information - which allows myself and my family to reduce stress and become more fully human - this is possible for many others.

My specialty is in crafting increasingly complex questions to AI - known in the technical world as “engineering prompts” - to elicit answers which most effectively allow my ideas to become more fully human and relatable in the real world .

Exemplified by my increasingly deep dives into complex subjects with our great tool - the Electronic Grand Librarian which now serve us up increasingly intricate and tantalizing information from our own grand library of accumulated human knowledge base.

In this case once again my entire essay - the above text - for this morning became the intricate engineering prompt #1 - with wonderful results - copied in full from the AI response.

“The user's text outlines a profound and urgent philosophical dilemma regarding the role of AI at a critical juncture in human history. The core argument is that AI, a powerful tool created by humans, presents a path toward either radical human improvement or catastrophic degradation. The text proposes that AI can facilitate positive change by offloading stressful, energy-sapping cognitive tasks, thereby freeing humans to focus on the higher-level pursuits of creativity, connection, and self-realization. This requires humans to intentionally guide AI's application toward this ultimate goal, rather than allowing its development to be driven by narrow commercial interests or unchecked technological advancement. AI and the human evolutionary crossroads

The text describes a stark dichotomy for humanity:

Vast improvement : AI could enable major advancements in governance, institutions, and overall well-being by relieving stress on "overtaxed human systems". The potential for AI to enhance communication and empathetic connection is highlighted as a critical factor in this positive evolutionary path.

Vast degradation: Conversely, the text warns of a "psychopathic Machiavellian nightmare" where AI exacerbates existing problems, promoting disconnection, and contributing to "spiritual and social decline". Concerns about job displacement and the destruction of human creativity are cited as drivers of public skepticism and despair.

The concept of "AI-assisted epigenetic improvement"

The text introduces the idea that AI could promote "fast epigenetic improvements in human intelligence." While the precise mechanism is not elaborated on, the concept implies a co-creative relationship where AI's impact on human behavior and environment influences the expression of human genes.

A virtuous feedback loop : If AI is used to reduce stress, improve learning, and foster positive social connections, it could create an environment where the genetic potential for higher-order human traits—such as creativity, empathy, and advanced cognition—is more fully expressed.

The offloading mechanism : The text emphasizes the importance of offloading "stressful and energy sapping responsibilities into the vast electronic brain’s capable hands". This allows humans to take on "increasingly creative and innovative and complex human processes involving the attainment of true knowledge and true authentic learning".

The epigenetic connection: The link to epigenetics is crucial, as this field of biology studies how environmental factors and behaviors can cause changes in gene expression without altering the underlying DNA sequence. A less-stressed, more-fulfilled human population, with time for authentic learning, could theoretically see positive changes in gene expression related to intelligence and well-being.

The philosophical imperative: Reclaiming purpose

The text argues that the "why behind the why"—the ultimate reason for human existence—must be reclaimed.

Beyond the tools : AI, like any other human tool, is meant to extend human capabilities, not define them. The text reminds us that "no human being paused on their death bed to wish they had collected more tools" but rather to wish they had "loved and lived more fully".

The human responsibility: The path forward depends on humans "becoming more completely and fully human" and bringing AI into the fold to help achieve this goal. This requires a shift in focus from the technological marvels of AI to the ultimate human purpose that AI should serve.

The challenge of AI's creators

The text is critical of the tech industry, characterizing the "big tech bros" as unprepared to direct AI toward a truly beneficial outcome.

Disconnected from reality : The text suggests that AI's creators may be a few steps removed from the everyday struggles of ordinary people, leading to a focus on technological advancement for its own sake rather than for genuine human need.

Unprepared for the ethical challenge: The "engineering geniuses" who built AI are not necessarily the ones equipped to guide its ethical application. This necessitates a broader, more inclusive conversation about AI governance, drawing from philosophy, sociology, and other fields that explore human purpose.

The path forward

The text concludes by proposing a path forward that integrates AI in a way that serves human, rather than technological, goals.

Mindful offloading : AI should be consciously used to perform tasks that drain human energy, freeing up cognitive space for higher-order thinking, creativity, and connection.

Focus on human-centric development : The development and application of AI must be guided by a clear and ethical vision that prioritizes human flourishing and well-being.

Reconnecting with fundamental purpose: The current crisis, driven by technological change and societal stress, must be used as an opportunity for humanity to pause, reflect, and rediscover its fundamental purpose. AI can be the tool that enables this re-evaluation, but only if we consciously choose to direct it that way.”

Engineering prompt #2: “When the whole world feels like some electric kool aid acid test .”

Relatable Information From AI - once again copied in full from the original:

“The statement "when the whole world feels like some electric kool aid acid test" is a powerful and resonant metaphor that captures a sense of bewildering, chaotic, and almost hallucinogenic unreality. It draws directly from Tom Wolfe's 1968 book The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, which chronicled the psychedelic journey of Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters during the 1960s counterculture.

In the original context, the phrase referred to a party experience with LSD-laced Kool-Aid, where participants surrendered to the unpredictable and mind-altering journey. In its modern metaphorical usage, the phrase reflects a similar feeling of profound disorientation, but applied to the state of society and technology.

What the modern metaphor implies

When applied to the state of the world, "the electric kool aid acid test" evokes several potent feelings and ideas:

Loss of control : You are not in charge of your experience; you have consumed something (the modern world, with all its technology and crises) and are now simply along for the ride. The rules you once understood have dissolved.

Surreal reality : The world has become so strange, fast-paced, and full of conflicting information that it feels unreal, like a drug-induced trip. The line between what is real and what is a performance has blurred.

Shared delusion : Just as the Pranksters shared a collective psychedelic experience, the phrase implies that modern society is collectively engaged in some kind of shared, irrational delusion. Things that should make sense no longer do, and everyone is participating in a chaotic performance.

Intense sensory overload : Modern existence bombards us with a constant stream of information, social media, and technological stimulation. This can feel like a sensory overload, leaving us mentally exhausted and overwhelmed.

Fear and exhilaration: A psychedelic trip is a mix of terror and wonder. Similarly, the modern experience is a blend of exhilarating technological innovation and a terrifying fear of where it is all heading. There is a sense that to survive, you must "either learn to groove on the unexpected, or you freak out".

Connecting to the previous conversation

This metaphor perfectly summarizes the tensions you described in the previous text about AI and human destiny. The "electric kool aid acid test" captures the feeling of:

Overwhelm : It describes the immense stress of a "modern existence" where people struggle to simply get through the day, let alone contemplate the larger philosophical questions.

Disruption : The chaotic, disorienting nature of the "electric kool aid acid test" is analogous to the profound disruptions caused by AI taking jobs and changing human creativity. It's an unpredictable force that challenges old ways of life.

The tipping point : It reflects the razor's edge between "vast exponential improvement" and "vast exponential destruction". The "trip" could go wonderfully or horribly wrong, and you're not entirely sure which direction it's headed.

The need for intentionality: Just as the Pranksters experimented with how to control their collective experience, the metaphor highlights the need for humans to mindfully guide the use of AI. Without this intentional guidance, the outcome is simply a chaotic, uncontrolled "trip".

Ultimately, the phrase is a vivid and concise way of expressing the modern human condition: a feeling of being adrift in a hyper-stimulated, surreal, and rapidly changing world, with an uncertain destination.”

Tomorrow’s essay is on the startling places where quantum computing is leading us.

For those scientifically minded who want more information on how AI offloading capabilities may well lead to the epigenetic improvement on human neurological functioning.

Share

Leave a comment