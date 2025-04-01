The talk right now is so very toxic and unhealthy we just may want to tell everyone to shut up and stop making an already horrid situation even worse.

Social media - no matter what social media anywhere by anyone - is overloaded currently with so many angry and confused people talking that we just want to tell them all to stuff it and go home.

Doesn’t matter if the social media platform trends more toward long form and free speech - or toward the very short form and less concerned about free speech - Face Book, Instagram and X or YouTube - they are all occupied full time by loud annoying voices who are just fighting to be heard.

What territory have we arrived at as we ascertain the ridiculous anti-Tesla protesting - mostly by liberals - who protest the decisions made by fellow liberals - the one’s who bought Tesla cars in the first place?

We appear to have arrived at that impasse where we are tooth and nail at civil war with ourselves - not a mentally healthy place to be.

And where are we at when the world is in an upheaval about POTUS Trump who is diligently to clean up the crimes of government and gets nothing but attacked for this.

Could it actually be true that the shell shocked liberals actually would have preferred Kamala Harris & Waltz to Donald Trump and Vance?

If that is true we are in even more trouble than I first thought.

And I was convinced we were in Very Big Trouble by at least the year end of 2019 - never imagining that we could now be at such a point of trouble - so as to make the twentieth century look like a garden party.

But that - my fellow passengers of this massive experiment called the sinking ship of the American State - is precisely where we have arrived.

The big question I have to ask everyone is what is it we do not each yet understand about having lived under a coup d’etat in America since at least 1963?

And it is not difficult to see that the globalists are hard at work trying to move all of us “Useless Eater Humans” to the genocide column.

