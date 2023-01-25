WHERE THE RADICALISM OF A GENERATION HAS LANDED US
Victimized By Trojan Horses At Every Turn. Nothing Has Changed.
There is a thing about grass roots Revolution. The roots go deep and span many generations. We have had ample opportunities to observe this in America. The many wars of the nation states against free people everywhere have been our proving ground. Either we apply these lessons accurately or it is over.
Unlike the 1960’s this is no dry run. No revolution …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.