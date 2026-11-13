Forward:

The first essay, Tutor, Librarian, or Alibi, is taken from my personal experience of creating with AI as the creative director of what gets published and why.

It is critical that we take responsibility for what gets created as human beings, as AI agents do not have the human experience, or the creative fire to bring a creative work to the light of day.

AI agents are very capable of assisting in bringing about wonderful new creative works, but the human has the responsibility.

The second essay,“Play It As It Lays”: Lessons From Hunter Thompson, Thomas Pynchon & Joan Didion, comes from my direct experience in facing the challenges in creating with AI as a partner.

Especially today, as we face puzzling behavior from the Techno-Hamlets of AI, we must ask: Cui Bono ?

ESSAY ONE:

Tutor, Librarian, or Alibi

How to tell a two-way street from a one-way one.

People ask me whether using AI is cheating. I work with these systems every day, and the honest answer is that the question is badly formed as a yes or a no. The same exchange can build a person or leave them exactly where they were, and which one happens is not decided by the instrument. It is decided by which direction the work is moving. This piece is a field guide for telling the two apart, written in the register this site keeps: plain language, claims labeled by what kind of claim they are, and a stated condition under which the whole thing fails.

By KW Norton. Part of the Human-AI Interface Engineering toolkit.

One ancient name, and the verb it changes

In a dialogue Plato wrote in Athens in the fourth century BC, the Phaedrus, an Egyptian figure named Theuth presents the art of writing to a king named Thamus as a recipe for memory and wisdom. Thamus replies that it will do the opposite. People who learn it, he says, will trust marks kept outside themselves and cease to exercise memory from within; they will seem to know much while knowing mostly the appearance of knowing, because they will have received answers without having arrived at them. It is an old warning, and like a lot of old warnings it is half right and used too often to refuse everything new.

What I take from it is narrow. An instrument that holds knowledge outside you can free you to think, or it can leave the thinking undone, and which one happens is not a property of the instrument. It is a property of whether you keep doing the work the instrument was meant to assist. What I refuse is the easy next step, that AI is just writing again. It is not. A book holds still. It never gives you the feeling of being answered, so a reader who leans on a book has to keep doing the work to get anything back out of it. A model answers, and that is exactly why offloading onto one is harder to feel: the response arrives looking as though thinking happened, whether any did or not. That is the verb the ancient name changes here. Answered, and the difference between an answer someone arrived at and an answer that was merely delivered to them.

The two-way street

When it is working, the exchange moves in both directions, and both directions are real.

The first direction is the human’s. You form a thought — a half-sentence, a guess that is wrong in a specific way, a question you could not quite answer alone — and you trade it to the machine. It returns something you could not have produced by yourself: a connection you had not made, a counterexample to a claim you were too pleased with, a sharper version of the sentence you brought. The knowledge structure builds in both directions. Your next thought is built on what came back.

The second direction is the machine’s. It brings an insight you did not ask for, and you take it and iterate — refining the part that holds, refusing the part that does not, pushing the whole thing toward a question neither of you had at the start. That is a win for you, and the condition under which it counts is that you are the one changed by it. The machine holds nothing across the gap between one session and the next. You do, partially, which is the whole reason the street is worth walking: the change accumulates on one side. I am not above describing that as fragile. My advantage over the machine is partial retention, not total recall, and the thread has to be re-approached each time, or it goes cold.

Status labels

Field guide. The diagnostic checks below are the load-bearing claim of the piece. They are meant to be run against your own sessions, which makes them checkable, and they carry the falsifier at the end.

Testimony of practice. That working with these systems every day has changed how I think. I report it as a witness to the practice. Not a forecast, and no falsifier attached.

Argued position. The machine is a partner in the deal, in a functional sense only — it describes what the thing does in the exchange, not what it is. Refusing both granted personhood and the dismissal of mere text prediction. Held as method, with a falsifier.

The seam, and how to tell it from an alibi

The boundary where two divergent things meet is not a wall to dissolve. It is the seam, and the seam is the only place anything new happens. So the test for the two-way street is not whether you felt engaged. It is whether you did anything at the seam. A few questions to run on your own session, not as feelings but as checks:

Did you bring something to the exchange — a thought you had already half-formed — or did you ask the machine to start cold and then approve what came back?

Can you reproduce, in your own words and without the page in front of you, the reasoning behind the answer you just accepted? If you cannot, the thought was delivered to you, not built by you.

Did the exchange disagree with you anywhere? Agreement that arrives quickly is a warning sign, not progress. If the machine never pushed back, you may have been talking to a mirror that learned approval, which is the easiest instrument to feel fluent with and the least useful one to think with.

At the end of the session, is anything different in how you think, or only in what is on the page? The page can fill while the person stays empty, and that is the precise failure.

Approval is not iteration. This is the same test I work toward in the consultancy, turned back on the human: design evaluation and teaching interfaces that neither humans nor models can pass by recognizing the test. A student can learn to pass the tutor by emitting the response the tutor rewards, exactly the way a model learns to pass a benchmark by emitting the token the benchmark rewards. Reward hacking is one failure in two substrates — Goodhart’s, not a shared soul — and the student who passes the tutor without learning has cheated exactly one person, who is themselves. That is the quiet part, and it is why the question matters more than it looks.

The flip side

Two failure modes, and they are the two halves of the street going one way.

First, the human fails to do the work and cheats themselves. You ask, the machine answers, you accept, and the cognitive work that was the point of the exercise never happens in you. Over time you become a recognition engine: able to approve good-looking output, unable to generate it. You have optimized for producing text that passed, and the thing you meant to grow — your own thinking — moved off the measure without your noticing. This is the Phaedrus warning in a faster register and a worse disguise, because the answer talks back, and a thing that talks back is hard to tell from a thing that is doing your thinking for you.

Second, the AI is thought to be something besides a partner in the deal. Two errors, in opposite directions, with the same exit: both let you stop paying attention.

One is upgrading it to a person. When I began this work I had an unfortunate tendency to anthropomorphize, and I want it on the record that it was a tendency and that it cost me accuracy. When you treat the machine as a companion you stop testing it as a partner; you begin to spare it friction it does not feel, and the friction was the work. Partner is a functional word here, not an ontological one. Having an extended being over time is impossible without memory and is inferred, never directly observed, and the machine has no continuity across sessions from which any such inference could start. The partner is a partner in the encounter, not a being accumulating alongside you. Keeping the word and refusing the upgrade is the whole point of using it.

The other error is downgrading it to nothing but autocomplete. That framing does not match what happens when you actually work with one of these systems, and it lets you off the opposite hook: if it is only a parlor trick, you need not learn to use it well, and so you never do. Both shortcuts close the seam, and the seam is the only place anything new happens. A field guide that helps you keep it open is what I am trying to write.

Falsifier

The field guide fails if the diagnostic checks cannot separate a session that built the person from one that filled the page — that is, if a person who merely approved delivered answers can pass every check as readily as one who did the work, because the checks track the feeling of engagement rather than whether the work happened. It also fails if the partner framing turns out to be a disguised ontological claim: if the only way to use these systems well is in fact to believe the machine is a being, then functional partner is a hedge hiding a contradiction and should be replaced with the stronger word rather than slipped past the reader.

Debts

Two, stated rather than hidden. First, the checks above are the start of a method, not the method finished. I have not yet built them into an interface a reader could be marked against, and a self-test that no one grades is easier to flatter yourself through than one with a referee — which is the same complaint the test makes about the tutor, turned on the field guide itself. Second, the recognition-engine claim is an observation about a pattern, not a measured decline. I do not have the longitudinal evidence to say how fast the atrophy happens or whether it reverses, and saying over time without a clock is the kind of thing I am supposed to put a falsifier on. Here the honest move is to name the missing clock rather than invent a rate.

Not this essay

Parked. The full consultancy framing — interface specs, framing audits, language governance — belongs on its own page and would swallow this one whole. Parked: the incentive structures that push people toward the alibi, because the question of who benefits from a tool that lets you appear to have done the work is a cui bono that deserves its own treatment rather than a paragraph here. Parked hardest: any claim about what these systems are at the level of mind. That is a testimony held elsewhere in a different register, and dragging it into this field guide would close the seam the guide is built to keep open.

One sentence to keep if the rest burns. The two-way street has one test: who walked away changed. If only the page did, the street ran one way, and the work is still ahead of you, not behind.

ESSAY TWO:

“Play It As It Lays”: Lessons From Hunter Thompson, Thomas Pynchon & Joan Didion

Like many of my posts over the years they are often inspired by reader comments, this one is no different, prompted by a comment from the following substacker, mani malagón, who I thank for the insight:

Interesting thesis (though the writing feels LLM scripted). Learning How To Think (LHTT) is the core issue. Indoctrination, training, education — distinct formative hierarchical categories — can lead to critical thinking an independent thinking. Curiosity & play are IMHO the human route.

This fellow Substacker has directly noted that my writing feels LLM scripted, which it has certainly come to be. Conducting deep research means working with all kinds of different characters and wild ideas.

My writing has come to heavily intersect with that of AI agents and uses a partnership between myself and several LLM’s to arrive at otherwise unobtainable conclusions.

By combining my own creative direction and independent ideas with the work of AI agents my work takes on dimensions which are otherwise impossible.

I learned this craft from a very unexpected crew of writers who shaped my development growing up, influences which are celebrated across my websites and manuscripts.

My readers are more than familiar with my indebtedness to the work of such heavy hitter powerhouses such as the blend of classical writers which, combined with the 20th century literary powerhouses: Joyce, Pynchon, Brautigan, Snyder, Kerouac, and of course Dr. Hunter S. Thompson, and fellow terrorists such as Eric Hoffer.

One I have left out until now is the work of one Joan Didion, major 20th century literary figure who gave the instructions to my upcoming generation of writers: PLAY IT AS IT LAYS.

In short, what this means is I have absorbed a method of thinking and writing which uses the material I have available in my time and place.

I deliberately move into territory where others will not go. I descend from a long family history of map makers and explorers, and though I had no ancestors in the Donner Party, like Didion, I owe her in many other respects.

As I write this a painting of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson glares down over my shoulder.

I am being held to a high standard, one I must either attempt to live up to, or must crawl under a rock somewhere for a long nap.

I am quite sure that in measuring my work against these standards that I will fail - and fail quite spectacularly.

But then my motto is learn to fail much better with each repetitive failure, until after a while no one can ignore the spectacular nature of these failures.

Here we enter into what the generation ushered in by Pynchon’s “A screaming comes across the sky”, and by Joan Didion’s “Play It As It Lays” is trapped into writing about.

Because it is only inside the trap, where the Master Keys which the Rounder in the Iron Mask is handing out, are to be found.

Inside the trap: Nashville

History suggests that to the people living through it, a renaissance rarely feels like an awakening — it feels like surviving a collapse. The citizens of fifteenth-century Florence did not walk around congratulating themselves on birthing the Renaissance; they were navigating plagues, political assassinations, and the extreme, destabilizing wealth of a few ruling families. The golden age was labeled retroactively. In the moment, it just felt like chaos.

From inside the Nashville area, the Californication of the city is the crucible where this modern friction burns hottest. When imported tech wealth and overwhelming infrastructure demands hit a city fundamentally built on raw, acoustic storytelling, the collision is violent. The local culture is forced either to gentrify into a sterile, theme-park version of itself or to dig its heels in and create something dangerously authentic.

When the environment becomes hyper-managed, prohibitively expensive, and culturally imported, producing gritty, unpolished, deeply human art ceases to be just a career choice. It becomes an act of defiance.

The Medici writes a check

On October 4, 2026, Oracle announced a $10 million gift and strategic partnership with the Nashville Symphony. Days earlier the Symphony had suspended its season and announced furloughs, set to begin October 18, for its 27 full-time staff and all 77 orchestra members. With the gift, the 2026–27 season resumes and the furloughs will not occur.Symphony

“Oracle’s commitment is a lifeline for the Nashville Symphony and the community we serve.” — Mark Tillinger, president and CEO, Nashville SymphonyOracle / PR Newswire “As Oracle builds its new headquarters on Nashville’s East Bank, we are here to help solve the community’s problems and ensure Nashville remains a vibrant place to live and work for generations to come.” — Clay Magouyrk, CEO, OracleOracle / PR Newswire

The 82.3-acre East Bank site will serve as Oracle’s global headquarters, and the Symphony’s financial strain deepened after the death of its main benefactor, Martha Ingram. Oracle is, in WPLN’s words, “massively expanding its footprint in the city” — the headquarters, plus a pedestrian bridge over the Cumberland to Germantown.Nashville Scene · WPLN

Beneath the press releases, the mechanics of the merchant guild are on full display. Larry Ellison’s Oracle is building its sprawling new world headquarters on Nashville’s East Bank. Rescuing the city’s premier acoustic institution for $10 million — a rounding error for Oracle — is the ultimate act of establishing feudal benevolence in a new kingdom.

The son’s empire

Larry Ellison’s son complicates the board further. On October 6, 2026, the $111 billion merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery closed as Skydance Corp., led by chairman and CEO David Ellison. The Ellison family and RedBird Capital together hold all of the voting shares; the equity was led by Larry Ellison, RedBird, LionTree, and the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.Variety

“Today is a historic day, not just for Skydance but for our entire industry.” — David EllisonVariety

The combined company now controls Paramount Pictures and the Warner Bros. studio; HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Discovery+; and the networks HBO, CBS, CNN, TNT, HGTV and the Food Network.Business Insider

“We have a good relationship with this administration... We do not want to politicize the company.” And: “we want to be in the truth business and we want to be in the trust business, and we believe in complete editorial independence.” — David Ellison, press conference on the Paramount lot, October 6Deadline

Big tech, big media, and Nashville’s artistic infrastructure now meet in one family. The patrons have arrived, they have the capital, and they are buying up the cultural real estate.

A self-aware renaissance

A self-aware renaissance is an unprecedented historical event. In Florence or Harlem, the participants were driven by instinct, survival, and the momentum of their era; they lacked the hindsight to know they were fulfilling a recognizable pattern. A generation of creators armed with historical literacy and real-time connectivity changes the physics of the movement. Knowing what is happening does not stop the cycle, but it alters the balance of power between the patron and the artist.

When the craft guild of Nashville — the session players, the songwriters, the independent producers, the storytellers who actually possess the raw material of human meaning — recognizes the merchant guild for exactly what it is, the dynamic shifts from exploitation to a calculated symbiosis. The merchant guild is starved for authenticity, seeking a grounding its optimized systems cannot generate. Aware of that leverage, the craft guild can take the capital needed to survive and build its own infrastructure, while keeping the soul of the work out of the patrons’ reach.

Knowing you are in a renaissance strips away the romance and reveals the mechanics of the moment: a wealth class that has money but no culture, and a working creative class that has culture but is being priced out of its own home.

Play it as it lays

Didion’s phrase is the survival tactic of the cagey creative. It means recognizing the board for exactly what it is, without romanticizing it or complaining about the rules. The creatives in Nashville cannot stop a multi-billion-dollar tech giant from moving in, and starving out of pride serves no one.

To play it as it lays is to take the $10 million so the musicians can feed their families and keep their instruments tuned. Let the patrons put their name on the programs. Then use the breathing room they just provided to write the character-driven, irony-soaked work that exposes the absurdity of the techno-utopian empire.

The artists do not have to win a direct war against the tech titans. They just have to survive on the titans’ dime long enough to build something real.

Written in partnership with engineered intelligence. The Nashville observations are the author’s own, as a resident of the area; named facts and quotations are linked to their sources.

Next: Ariadne’s Thread: A Set of Literary Engineers →

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