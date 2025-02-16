There are those who have served Machiavellian ends for quite a few centuries by this time - and somehow Machiavellians just keep making the mess more and more messy.

The sort of government we have grown all too accustomed to endorsing - is more akin to paying protection money to the mob - than it is to any kind of civilized enterprise.

We only have to go back a few hundred years to the European Middle Ages to fathom that the Vatican does now - and always has - served the interests of the banking cartels.

History - and the basic understanding of how the organized religions and nation states collude to run giant tax shelters and real estate empires - is not Rocket Science.

We now receive a political and spiritual crash course - from those who - most certainly - should know.

Are there some among us who do not understand that the universal intelligence is not above teaching us some lessons the hard way?

And are we really to expect that it does not take a few deep state tools to go in and pry open the line by line secrets of how we have been misled?

Due diligence requires a few bean counters - and although most of us don’t really like bean counters - line by line accounting is not possible without them.

DOGE: The team of experienced bean counters - who pry apart all of the legendary malfeasance of many millennia of uncivilized civilizations.

It is a thankless job but some of us must do it.

DUE DILIGENCE - BECAUSE AMERICA SENDS THE VERY BEST

NEW ACRONYMS:

WEF - World Economic Fuck Heads

UN - United Numbskulls

WHO - World Health Obliterators

FBI - Federal Bureau of Intimidation

CIA - Critical Intelligence Ass Holes

PENTAGON - Pentagram of Witchery

Due Diligence - Because Faulty Foundations Make For Unholy Buildings.

Don’t spend it all in one place, kids!

Share

Leave a comment