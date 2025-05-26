It will come as no surprise to any of the readers here that the USA - until the inauguration of POTUS Trump 2.0 - was run by a globalist criminal cabal.

And yet it never ceases to be amazing to what degree this is true.

More information is surfacing all the time - which links our neighboring nations to the North - Canada - and to the South - Mexico - with the criminal globalist cartel - linked infamously to the WEF and to the CCP.

As we celebrate Memorial Day and give thought and gravitas to the many who have sacrificed lives to assist the success if America - more information pours in to underscore how thankful we must be to have the Trump 2.0 Cabinet in place.

I link two videos here which will bring more awareness to light - indicating how very much America hangs in the balance - dependent upon the success of our citizens - in league with Trump 2.0

We must support the Trump 2.0 team in their efforts to bring back some balance of law, order and justice to these Americas.

And readers here will remember the post I did tying the President of Mexico to the World Economic Forum of Klaus Schwab infamy.

On this Memorial Day 2025 - we have a bit of a pause to honor our heroes and heroines - the many brave patriots who have sacrificed all for us.

Now we must each pause to reflect on what we each are going to contribute now to the ongoing success and rehabilitation of our nation.

A SPLENDID MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL PATRIOTS.

EVERY VOICE IS CRITICALLY IMPORTANT.

