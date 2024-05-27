We can be certain that the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum - among other assortments of alphabet agencies and other omnipresent totalitarian collectives of experts - and all governments, corporations and institutions in our present incarnation comprehend tyranny with a rare talent.
In a new article from Global Research -
WHO’s Pan…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.