Who's Sorry Now? - Out of Time - Time Is On My Side - Not Dark Yet - It's All Going To Pot - Cold, Cold World - California Sober - Tom Thumb's Blues
Vaccinated, Unvaccinated - But, Who Is Sorry Now??
From my little corner of the world, KW Norton Borders Music, On a small river in the hills near Nashville, Tennessee - comes some really old songs.
Maybe these songs say more about how we are feeling these days than a whole pound of essays?
https://genius.com/Connie-francis-whos-sorry-now-lyrics
“And the doctor who’s my best friend, he won’t even tell me what it is I got.”