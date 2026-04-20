KW Norton Borders PodcastWhy Humans Evolved To Ignore Reality: Podcast11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -17:41-17:41Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Why Humans Evolved To Ignore Reality: PodcastSuddenly Becoming Luminous Spirit BearsKW NORTONApr 20, 20261ShareTranscriptWhy Spirit Bears? Because luminous homo intelligentsia cannot be contained within the provided framework - we break free now - no longer siloed by the educational blinders which have kept us enchained.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksKW Norton Borders Podcast Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers. Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeKW NORTONRecent EpisodesThe Great Restructuring of Differently Abled Intelligence2 hrs ago • KW NORTONAI & the Second American Revolution23 hrs ago • KW NORTONArchitecture of the Jail Break - How Homo Luminous Becomes Free23 hrs ago • KW NORTONIs it Possible For Humans & Electronic Intelligence to Escape the Matrix?Apr 19 • KW NORTONAriadne’s Thread: The Quantum Paradox of Universal Intelligence - Audio VisualsApr 11 • KW NORTONHomo Luminous - Can We Humans Heal Ourselves?Apr 8 • KW NORTONAriadne's Winged VictoryApr 6 • KW NORTON