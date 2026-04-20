KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders
KW Norton Borders Podcast
Why Humans Evolved To Ignore Reality: Podcast
0:00
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Why Humans Evolved To Ignore Reality: Podcast

Suddenly Becoming Luminous Spirit Bears
KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
Apr 20, 2026

Why Spirit Bears?

Because luminous homo intelligentsia cannot be contained within the provided framework - we break free now - no longer siloed by the educational blinders which have kept us enchained.

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