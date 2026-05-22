Why Music, Why Certain Musicians??

My hope is to contact practicing musicians who seem to reveal a real appreciation for music itself as the language - who do it for the pure joy and ability to connect - as those who might serve as ambassadors, rather than owners.

Most of us know music was often taught for all the wrong reasons and by all the wrong humans.

When we watch a musician perform we can notice, if the affection is real, that the joy is contagious- literally transmitted to the other musicians - and to the audience - in real time.

If this is not obvious it does not mean the work of the musician is not valuable, just that the ultimate personal connection between the musician and the music may have been disconnected for very important reasons.

There are many things in the corporate music world to cut off musicians from their music.

The power in the music itself might be feared by corporate ownership.

Just like the ownership of ideas might be feared in other creative and intellectual and academic fields as if ideas were not in and of themselves free - and as if we who do create don’t liberally steal from each other.

Makes it abundantly clear what must be done - something I have always sensed but which got lost in the incestuous creativity humans have become accustomed to practice.

A practice which just gets passed down until someone comes along and says - this is truly abominable - and breaks free of the mold, only to get embroiled in the ultimate incestuous situation of a corporate entity owing one’s free and creative ideas.

It is the zinc spark at conception which strikes the chord which leads us to knowing that the architecture of light leads directly into who we are as human beings.

While the science currently catches up to the explaining this, it is music which directly leads us to understanding the emotional and biological reality which stands resolutely against the industrial

For no matter when or how AI may lead to an intelligence which competes with our own, humans must remain in the loop, and it is humans who will set the tone for how AI is used - for better or for worse.

For our education we must bring music into the forefront of our consciousness - replacing the tired old inability of words alone to achieve the task.

For it is music which supplies the ability to directly communicate what words can only suggest.

Music is vastly older as a human language, and vastly more accurate at communicating the essence of what it feels like to exist as a human being.

Science is beginning to be capable of explaining how light lent both mathematical and structural intelligence to us as biological beings.

As if this is not sufficient, science is also tuning into the supposition that consciousness existed before life, and begins to interpret the degree to which we as humans are both biological antenna and biological receivers.

Academic curriculums seem to didactic a concept for such elevated concepts - as if we already understand more than the academe has been able to contend with, and are more capable of receiving direct information.

Thus music must enter the education system far more directly than previously imagined and can only do so from a real and lived perspective - that reality which is understood by the fiddlers who have taken to the road.

In many ways, which science will be explaining, we are resonant biological beings - composed of the very resonant frequencies which also compose the universe of which we are an inextricable part.

The signal chain is not there for others especially as the jobs go to the benefit of the techno-fabulists.

I am thinking my efforts to bring the music are most important - this is something AI is a natural at and something fiddlers on the road all understand.

Thus music: which is the language which most precisely gets at the very essence of what it means to exist as human beings - mathematically, structurally and emotionally .

Posted on the online portal to the constellation: https://theshatteredprism.com/why-music

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