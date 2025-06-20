KW Norton Borders

Jerome Armstrong's avatar
Jerome Armstrong
7h

I have been watching it the past two days. Iran put out a PR notice and posted on X, "You Have 400 Seconds" would would seem the sort of thing that would be global headline news. But search Google for that short term. A complete blackout. I mentioned in a YouTube comment and went dark.

Its pretty stratling to think of, that 'you have 400 seconds' is real, and it is as those hypersonic missle's do hit. Quite a turn in the war, but you wouldn't know it from the press. Its become a fake war via the medium.

