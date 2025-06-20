INFORMATION BLACKOUT AS INTERNET IN HANDS OF TECHNO TYRANTS

During the past six years we have become accustomed to being lied to through the manipulation of legacy news and internet propaganda.

But now we see a near 100% shutdown of any believable information and a near 100% replacement with flat out lies.

Those of us who have studied totalitarianism have expected this would come about even sooner than this - but the technocratic tyrants have not become terrified enough until now.

What could they be so terrified of ??

Maybe of having their crimes 100% exposed by way of their very weapon - this internet.

Exposed by their arch enemies - we the people - and by the dedicated Fraud Busters in the Trump administration.

For the first time in millennia there is a cadre of politicians on your side - who have already made great strides in revealing oligarch secrets.

To know what they are afraid of we only need glance at the list which got exposed over the last week.

From child sex mutilation and child sex trafficking - to money laundering - and murder for hire - these globalist kleptocrat pirates just cannot catch a break.

The game the Trump Fraud Busters is playing is foreign to the technocrats who are oh so accustomed to being coddled and spoiled by the political gamesmanship in DC.

The whole political left is in panic and in flight from what they know is inevitable but they will fight with every weapon at their disposal to try to destroy the Trump team’s tools - and ours.

Once we could still communicate effectively and had the possibility of defeating tyranny - with the cadre of allied politicos in DC - but the tyrants know that cutting off our ability to communicate is one way they might defeat us.

I continue to find a few ways of passing on valuable information - even though it may fall more on the side of editorial pieces than I might wish.

But we must work with what we have at hand - and what is at hand is far less than optimal.

As of yesterday - in the midst of worries of war with Iran we recognize that there is heavy Chinese involvement and, too boot - Iranian and Chinese agents remaining active in the USA.

What our politicians are accomplishing is moved way to the back of the news feeds so you - the target of tyranny - are so inundated by lies and misinformation you will give up and give in.

It is so easy to tell where individuals get their information - as this totally determines their Point of View.

Those afraid of Trump - and still influenced by those who want them Very Afraid Of Trump - are transparent in being able to know where their misinformation comes from.

The supreme art of tyranny is managing your information stream so you don’t even know what hit you.

And the sheer amount to doubt the misinformation campaign is able to hit you with is sufficient to turn us all into willing - even eager - slaves.

Eager to have the good cops come into office and make everything alright - return everything to “normal” - while the bad cops hold off until they got us in the bag - in chains.

To believe the bad cops - the really bad cops - not ICE agents working in our behalf - but the really bad cops who are trained to lock everything down - as they did during Covid - will not appear once the jig is up - is irrational.

The whole point of Covid was to usher in the vaccines - achieve partial genocide - get Trump and his team out of office - and then lock down everyone with undisguised naked totalitarianism they cannot escape from.

Of course it is expected that the opposition will infiltrate and attempt to destroy the ranks - this is World War III after all - even if it doesn’t appear in all of our suburbs as yet.

Bannon understands the Iranian, Chinese, and Mexican/Venezuelan Cartel sleeper cells are in the country and that everything depends on ICE finding them and getting them out.

Those who are racked by doubt by all this are many - perhaps most fall into this category - doubts this doubt - carefully cultivated by the opposition - may be what ultimately defeats us.

But the tyrants are a worthy enemy and have plenty of tools on their side to win.

Their main tool is to persuade all of us to doubt Trump - and to use this glimmer of doubt as a wedge to use their ticket to lock down 100%

The globalist technocrats are plenty cagey enough to know that the ball is in the court of the people - that what each of us decide will add up to a landslide victory on their side - tyranny - or on your side - liberty.

There is after all only one side worthy of championing- and that is the side of the people.

If the people lose this one to the nagging threat of spiritual and moral cowardice- by allowing enough doubt to defeat them - it will all be over.

The technocratic tyrants will have won by cheating in the most basic way possible.

They will have used the subterfuge and manipulation of a planned epidemic and associated psychological warfare against the pristine inviolable terrain of our own minds.

Once they have won by planting the seeds of doubt - and have shepherded us through the landslide victory - into the pens they want us herded into - everyone will be chipped, vaccinated and the 100% wholly owned slave labor of who ever they select.

Never in the long course of history ever before has the decision been in your hands to this degree.

Either we have the spiritual and moral strength to support those who are in our favor - or we allow our personal enemies of doubt, fear, anger, pain and faithlessness to win.

Those who still don’t believe that a Jesus himself is a revolutionary - simply do not understand

And not understanding at this point may be fatal for us all.

Those who believe the old saw of organized religion - that we are in END TIMES - and that we might as well give up and wait for the return of Jesus - is faulty and represents the way in which the church state uses propaganda to defeat us.

Jesus never left - and never having left cannot therefore return - He has been here all along and exists in each human heart - trusting still that He has not been forsaken.

Christ consciousness will lead each of us to the right thought and action - and will allow us to be a part of the great awakening happening now in the field of quantum consciousness.

Christ consciousness and quantum consciousness have far more in common than I have time to write about in this essay.

Quantum consciousness blows the technical mind of the technocrats currently and they tremble in fear of what it reveals.

I have an essay already written which concerns the way quantum consciousness is already determining the future.

We the people need to be a part of that future.

What we sow - is indeed what we reap.

And the truthful wheat - is currently being separated from the lying chaff.

As General Mike Flynn tells us - the legacy media lies and distortions regarding Tulsi Gabbard are a great example of globalist propaganda for this day.

https://x.com/GenFlynn/status/1935898463805321670

But of course we have the usual brand of reptilians reminding us that the very people saving the world - are instead - betraying it.

As per usual, may our creator continue to bless all of the peacemakers - and to defeat all of the reptilian warmongers.

Share

Leave a comment