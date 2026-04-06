I trust everyone had a wonderful and peaceful Easter weekend.

Although mine was hardly peaceful, I wouldn’t have it any other way - my husband and I did what we have done for all these years, worked from before dawn to after dusk, swept the kitchen - any size, and served as chief cook and bottle washers for a growing clan.

On Easter Sunday we had a combined celebration of my daughter’s new position as a fully licensed Jungian therapist, my husband’s birthday, our beloved grandson twins as they come into their own as eleven year olds - one a chess champion and brilliant quarterback, the other a more introverted creative soul brilliantly finding his way toward his artistic destiny.

For this occasion we cooked a feast of refried beans, hot salsa, guacamole from scratch - adding a few bags of organic non-GMO corn chips.

This was the last conceivable year our grandsons could appreciate a good old fashioned Easter egg hunt - which we made the most of.

Our celebration invoked the intertwined miracles of Spring and of spiritual resurrection - as our family struggles to find compassionate meaning in a world often lost to hatred, anger and hostility.

In the midst of this outdoor celebration a wild turkey strode into the proceedings - as the wild bird clans return to a now warmer, rather than frigid, ice-encased, Tennessee.

In the midst of this weekend I worked on vibe coding my current constellation of websites into some semblance of order and purpose.

The preceding week marked the publishing of my first book- Biological Learning Machines - Emergence of Homo Intelligentsia.

But while books still get quietly published, even read, in this day and age - it is often via the luminous, light filled, internet where most of our creative efforts reside.

As a creative I have begun forging the ideas I wrestle with into luminous, light-filled, even sound-filled, constellations to help serve human flourishing.

Today readers can visit this constellation of sites to scroll through how they are taking shape as I write the next book into being.

Only seven of the ten sites are loaded here, as they form the nexus of what is currently rising into my creative sphere.

(1) https://humainesystemstech.com/

(2) https://physician-ai-guide.com/

(3) https://www.lifelongsocraticlearning.com/

(4) https://biologicallearningmachines.com/

(5) https://www.lifelongsocraticlearning.com/

(6) https://greatspiritbears.com/

(7) https://quantum-catwalk-chaos.lovable.app/

Once again, I want to remind myself, and my friends and family, that gratefulness and compassion are the concepts we must try to live up to through all these moments of doubt and pain.

Easter is the most wonderful holiday for reminding ourselves of how wonderful God’s plans and Christ’s teachings are as guides to help us through these difficult times.

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