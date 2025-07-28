KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
6h

Late breaking updates - conversation with GROK 3 on quantum computing.

https://x.com/i/grok/share/5WQX95tmBjXXyKRoQ1tq0ejT3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture