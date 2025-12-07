Winterlude - The Great Human Synthesis - This Human Singularity.
With Reflections On Solving the Riemann Hypothesis
WINTERLUDE - THE GREAT HUMAN SYNTHESIS - THIS HUMAN SINGULARITY
Forward:
Those who are looking to find reason, logic and common sense might not find any of these here.
Writers write because they are driven towards doing so.
When even the Riemann Hypothesis remains unsolved this long - even the $1 Million dollar reward notwithstanding - we find ourselves together in an Alice In Wonderland Dystopia - with no direction home.
THIS WINTER OF OUR DISCONTENT WINTERLUDE
Even though this may be the Winter of our Discontent why not look at it as merely another comedic and warm hearted set of events of which we cannot necessarily make sense.
Making sense is highly overrated.
Thus, this essay seeks to make as little sense as is possible.
More than two can play this game.
PARADOXES UPON PARADOXES 1
We are big boys and girls and thus have the weirdly human ability to hold two mutually exclusive beliefs in the mind at one time.
Because in communicating often with my dog - he is quite unable to embrace these paradoxes which we humans so frequently celebrate.
Our dogs as are as single minded - and as uninterested in paradoxes - as it is possible to be.
So it makes perfect sense that we have such a close and reliable association with our canine friends.
And our feline friends - well, they are even more impatient with paradoxes than our canines.
The videos linked below synthesize many of the concepts I have touched on in this collection of essays which is called - for want of a better term - a “Substack”.
From my perspective this “substack” is a living breathing experience of these plague years when the entire world seemed to descend into a more primitive and dysfunctional and dystopian place.
So powerful has this become that it has set off an explosion of awareness among us humans - an awareness which is the precise opposite of the trending uptight and totalitarian narrative.
In many people, the totalitarian narrative caused a powerful spiritual awakening of freedom and personal agency.
Simultaneously it triggered a new understanding of traditional training in the sciences - providing a new understanding of physics and math - and such esoteric ideas as the Riemann hypothesis.
The “Trust the Science” people - those who put their full faith and credit into peer reviewed research and publication - while ignoring the evidence of ignorance at the heart of it - call this new science pantheism.
For the record - this writer is not a pie-eyed pantheist - but a steely eyed appreciator of stone cold reality.
But the world at large seems determined to be stuck back in the Middle Ages - as defined by wishing we could stick our heads in the sand - and remain determinedly unaware of any new science which contradicts - what we already believe we believe.
There is truly exciting science taking place out there - while the world prefers to obsess over the dyslexia of Alex Carp and the fact that delusional old Europe is suing Elon Musk for $140,000,000.
THE KARP & BESSANT & NEW YORK TIMES INTERLUDE
Thankfully we received comic relief from an unexpected source as both Palantir CEO, Alex Carp, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, took down the delusional NYT with wit and logic and impeccable comedic timing.
These two, like twins of two distinctly oppositional parents, put on a dazzling display of how to take down ignorance and stupidity by sticking to one’s personal guns with alacrity.
As the world has learned many times, but refuses to acknowledge, it is the wild eyed, wild haired, “can’t sit still” genius of seers like Alex Karp who come thru to make compete sense of the nonsense.
And it is those calm, droll and understated geniuses like Scott Bessant who deliver the straight man commentary which also makes complete sense of the nonsense.
The NYT is hardly my favorite media organization but they may have outdone themselves by pitting both Karp and Bessent against their top inquisitor.
The Grand Inquisitor from the NYT - all too reminiscent of the Ken of Ken and Barbie fame.
THE DEATH THROES OF THE OLD CIVILIZATION
Meanwhile, tragically, Europe puts on a show of their backwards and positively Dark Age inspired sense of purpose - for all the world like a two year old who - unhappy with what he hears - sticks fingers in ears and blabbers nonsensically to drown out the noise.
We must keep in mind that Europe is not even a nation but a loose affiliation of European nations which appear to have taken leave of the senses they were born with.
What happens, I guess, when nation states have neither a sense of purpose or a common ground for existing upon - other than trying to make old fashioned colonialism work successfully in the modern world.
A modern world, no less, where everyone has already been colonized and recolonized for centuries and does not take favorably to being colonized all over again.
Tragically, once again, moribund Europe is suing our savior Elon Musk and his X platform.
Not unexpected, as during these times everyone seems to be suing everyone.
Musk, the “rich as Croesus” 2 maven of transportation, whether by electric car, rocket ship or Pay Pal Mafia - the savior from South Africa who returned to teach free speech to the doubting Thomases 3 of America.
Musk’s X platform, freely bought by that wunderkind deliverer of freedom and personal agency - and which serves as our only vehicle for free speech in the western world - and thus deserves our undying gratitude and respect.
That this “free speech’ exists primarily as a methodology to allow the angry and disaffected to express their anger and hostility without the usual penalties is mostly overlooked.
With all those blue check marks for sale - along with other expensive ways of measuring up to the pretty meaningless X ethos - what else could this Europe do but sue?
Today Sunday December 07, 2025 is the eighty sixth anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day which reminds us the present peace thru strength of our nation state is something to celebrate.
Meanwhile Europe returns - in a kind of existential crisis - to the isolationist tyranny of the a Middle Ages - content to defy logic, common sense and free speech - as if these represented any kind of moral or political or spiritual power.
Meanwhile America celebrates a return to her foundational principles as if she has rediscovered some formerly lost sense of purpose and now seeks to renew her own faith.
Europe and the European outposts of Canada and Mexico flounder as they seek to recover their lost identities
Two things appeared in the wasteland of You Tube yesterday which were actually important.
One had to do with the real life situation we are in as Earth loses geomagnetic protection due to the rapidly changing pole shift and as the Sun undergoes a completely misunderstood natural cycle of magnetic upheaval.
The other had to do with a captivating remark made by Russian leader Vladimir Putin - which of course mainstream media missed completely.
Not only did humanity miss this remark but even our AI agents missed it, until told - surprising, as AI is normally well informed the latest gossip.
So we have one of the most important science observations and one of the most influential and interesting and important geopolitical observations being entirely missed by 99% of this turning world.
We must have the courage to do what we cannot NOT do. 4
But then on this Pearl Harbor Day anniversary courage is in predictably short supply
But then maybe this is because we aren’t paying adequate attention.
Consciousness is not transferable - cannot be packaged and sold to the highest bidder.
PANTHEISTIC?
WELL, I GUESS!!
Funny that consciousness is not transferable.
This is a crying shame - consciousness would be a great thing to be packaged and sold to the bidder.
All the same I return to the unsolved Riemann Hypothesis to reflect upon the wealth of evidence that it is unsolvable from our current perspective.
We cannot solve an equation which depends upon us seeing the invisible underlying scaffolding upon which everything in our physical reality is based.
