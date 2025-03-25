Random thoughts relating POTUS Trump and his The Art Of the Deal to Sun Tsu’s The Art of War are not new subjects for this writer.

But for many who may have read either or both books and failed to understand them this may be the time to wrap one’s brain around the fact that they are most definitely related.

Perhaps the biggest take away point in both is that the supreme art of being a great warrior lies in fooling one’s enemies as completely as possible.

Lay waste to the enemy by making the biggest fool out of them - is perhaps the supreme art of war - or of the deal.

FAKE OUT OR WIPE OUT??

GENUINELY SHOCKING!!

Now the Trump Administration and supporters get the supreme joy of watching as eager mainstream media makes collective supreme fools out of themselves - falling for their own serial foolishness.

Set up a trap - and watch as the serially abusive manipulators step in their own mess.

Keeping this short and sweet for posterity.

