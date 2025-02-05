WOKE LEFT IN FULL PANIC MODE - MOVES TOWARD FURTHER AUTOCRACY

As I have spent the last five years describing the shocking move toward totalitarianism and autocracy across the world the new move toward absolute modern tyranny isn’t shocking in any way - but expected.

Until recently government autocracy worked with Big Tech companies to censor speech across the world - now the Big Tech bros have turned tail to support the new Trump move toward free speech - and left the WOKE totalitarians high and dry.

If anyone had listened I could have told the autocratic WOKE that the big tech bros would follow the power and money - as they are a will o the wisp slimy lot who simply follow the path of self interest in any given situation.

Not that there is anything wrong with self interest - but it depends on whose self interest - and upon what motivates the self interest.

If self interest is motivated by true compassion for self and for others - focused like a laser on the good of everyone - then it is beneficial.

But the slimy self interest of the Big Tech reptilians is to promote themselves at the expense of everyone else.

Big Tech Titan Elon Musk is being used by President Trump as a wedge to help disrupt the tangled skein of the corrupt American government of the Corporatocracy.

He may not be everyone’s cup of tea but the Art of the Deal requires the tactics involved in the Art of War to be successful.

THE SUBSTACK FREE SPEECH REVOLUTION

There is only one group of Big Tech bros who have followed a policy of what seems best for everyone - promoting free speech - and that is Substack.

There is probably a metaphor in this somewhere as Substack is now the most powerful and fast growing media empire of them all.

So now with the American government turning toward free speech and transparency the whole world seems to be disintegrating from the totalitarian point of view.

The little darlings I have been writing about for five years - the ones who engineered the list of terrible things I have been focusing on through their rabid embrace of socialist WOKE tyranny - are now beginning to get worried.

One of my biggest concerns has been how we were going to deal with charging these people with crimes and with carrying out sentences.

After all, one does not wish to see the largest coup d’etat ever visited upon the Earth - and the related largest ever move toward what is politely called “population reduction” - but, which is clearly, the largest ever genocide - go unmarked.

I am wondering if even El Salvador - is equipped enough to handle the true extent of this problem.

As a Tennessee Grandmother I am not so worried about the fascists of this world - now perishing of the seeds of their own destruction - but far more concerned about our individual and societal physical and emotional health.

But as far as this ordinary Tennessee grandmother is concerned this is the first time in history we have had a leader who mirrors the concerns of we as the real actual people in his geopolitical work.

I believe that POTUS Trump - as we ourselves are beginning to suspect - understands that while God - or the universal intelligence - or the divine order - is in charge - that we as human beings are responsible for our actions and their consequences.

Truth breaks our everywhere exposing the roots of the disorder in the house

We can feel this disorder as it rips apart our music, our lives, our relationships.

Like the creature from the Black Lagoon - the evil arises and demonstrates the extent of the problem - exposing the darkness with no lies remaining to hide the whole system of lies.

As a writer - and as a musician - and as a Tennessee Grandmother - I am most concerned with these broken-hearted blues we have been carrying around for millennia.

High time we saw these broken hearted blues for what they are - being broken-hearted as a people.

THE SKY IS CRYING

Broken-hearted blues have been the emotional tone of real roots music for millennia.

This music is truth telling at its finest and will not - cannot - lie.

Broken-hearted blues tells the real story of how the people feel at the personal and societal level.

But my biggest concern now is the attention which must be given to this broken-hearted legacy.

For a people who takes charge - knowing life is a broken-hearted business - but taking full responsibility for making our lives as fulfilling as possible - makes a different kind of music together.

A people who take hold of themselves - and who vow to be a government of the people, by the people and for the people - can sing the blues, no doubt - but the real task means taking responsibility for joy and happiness once again.

Because when we have the world to give - we give it to each other - and out of the blues - the people’s music - comes the broken hearted joy which shines through the darkest day and nights.

Music is one of the purest expressions of our feelings - and it is a path of both logic and feeling we will need going forward.

YOU GOT EVERYTHING YOU NEED YOU’RE AN ARTIST YOU DON’T LOOK BACK

We need to concern ourselves with giving each other reasons to stay around - as so many of us are living in dispirited agony.

As we might expect, there is a song which describes the past five years with an almost perfect agonizing recognition.

It is almost as if Bowie sings about the five years from February 2020 - to February 2025.

MIRACLES ARE NECESSARY NOW - EXPECT THEM

“There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”

― William Shakespeare, Hamlet

