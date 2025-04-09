NEVER WASTE A GOOD CRISIS

On October 19, 2019 the World Economic Forum & The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security held a tabletop exercise for a viral epidemic.

To those of us already triggered by the methods of the oligarchs to control us and manufacture our consent it was a kind of dead giveaway. What is most surprising is the gullible way the world population fell into line and obeyed what was really a carefully crafted military exercise.

We have a great deal more perspective on the real intentions behind the Covid epidemic. We understand it wasn’t as simple as a world epidemic. From early 2020 I and others knew it was a concerted attack by the oligarchs to rule the world. The opportunity presented by a staged epidemic was too tempting to those who set out to engineer a world government.

I have written a great deal more on the psychological warfare tactics the oligarchs use against us. But by now just about everyone - even the most gullible - should have thought of a few more examples.

That the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the governments of the world are now united in a bid to own the planet should not be surprising to anyone. The surprising thing is how little discussion there is about it.

One would think that a bid to own the planet is of interest to everyone. Those who still don’t believe it is true have a fair amount of catching up to do.

These nearly three years later it is virtually a done deal. Let me know in the comments if you require further information on this.

But conveniently the WEF has a website everyone can visit to get caught up.

