HOW MUCH WOULD WE ALL PAY TO STOP EXTINCTION?

I will pull a random figure out of the air - for the sake of argument - how about half a trillion ?

A nice, round - plump Buck Mulligan - figure of 500 billion?

“Stately, plump Buck Mulligan came from the stairhead, bearing a bowl of lather on which a mirror and a razor lay crossed.”

―James Joyce,Ulysses

Because that is where we are at now - and I can only be grateful that someone has the ability and the cojones to do this.

We are in a multilevel war - and have been for most of our lives - a war for our lives - a war for our nations - a war both psychological and spiritual - and cultural and economic - and all the rest.

There is something about money - money is a game - and being - and becoming rich - and staying rich - is just a game - with the score in dollars and baubles and boats and houses - and in those adorable husbands and wives - and children.

Anyone who is really fabulously rich knows that money is just another thing - and as such - is just an energy to be manipulated to stay in the game.

Because staying in the game is impossible if one is broke or dead.

Anyone who has read my stack had never seen me write much about economics - but my thesis all along has been that money is a tool - to be used like any other tool.

Because money is just a tool - it cannot be money that is the root of all evil - unless hammers, bows and arrows, kitchen knives and pots and pans - and guns - and thread and needles - are also the roots of all evil.

Tools are used by human beings - and, as such - are ways of manipulating energy for beneficial or detrimental reasons.

I have been around enough very poor people - and enough very rich people - to see that both the poor and the rich can be spiritually bankrupt - and miserable and unhappy - and be motivated by anger, hostility and fear and ego - and therefore evil - or, motivated by compassion - and humility and courage - and therefore be “good”.

As with everything in life - our material possessions are seen by the philosophically, emotionally and spiritually healthy to be just a bunch of tools to be used for good - or for ill.

And today this is all critically important to understand.

We have a man who is seeking to lead America and the world into peace and prosperity.

A man who understands how very close we have come as a nation and as a world - to complete disaster - perhaps even full on extinction.

This man has also been personally attacked - and framed and blackmailed - and subject to several assassination attempts.

Money and fame and influence - and boats - he certainly has - but he has paid a price the rest of us might well not be willing to pay.

A Good - Round - Plump Sum To Stop Extinction??

This current fall of civilization - and tailspin toward extinction - is what I have been describing over the past years here in my stack.

My hope has been, as a grandmother - and as a person - that we could calm the waters - and pull ourselves back from the brink sufficiently to gain a foothold and have some breathing room.

Well it appears the fates have heard my prayers as this is what is occurring - and from the most unlikely sources perhaps - but God - or the forces which run the universe - have always spoken in ways we cannot always understand.

Many have been surprised - even hurt - that I have loosely and cautiously - but firmly - backed POTUS Trump against the so called Democrats.

I feel very keenly for these people - but I also know how very misled and wrong they have been - not evil - just wrong.

So influenced by the psychological warfare used against them that they cannot see the truth - that the Democratic Party has led us all to the very brink of destruction - by means of American’s biggest stated enemy - radical Marxist communism - and top-down authoritarianism.

To do this they have hijacked all of our tools - economic, cultural, psychological, military and political.

Before today I could not clearly begin to see where Trump is headed but now it comes into focus.

We are in the fight for our very lives - and more - therefore what is required is a huge Martial plan to wrest back control and agency from the dark lords - and the dark forces.

Because we are in a war - the first casualty is the truth - and trustworthy information - and especially trustworthy leaders - are in short supply.

In war - as in life - being able to tap into trustworthy and reliable information is critical - and quite often war itself gets highjacked by untrustworthy information - and by the worst sorts of human beings.

History is a veritable example of these forces at work.

The United States - for example - and the whole liberal establishment of the world - manipulated us into believing the story that we defeated fascism in WW II.

But “we” had not defeated fascism - not at all - and in actuality the international cabal running the world - had worked to become as fascistic as possible - and to take authoritarian control over the entire world.

As I am quite sure that POTUS Trump understands - that this international cabal is motivated by nothing less than to own the world - and all of us.

For today I am going to leave it here - and close with the caveat - that in the game of international chess which is being played out here - that discretion, is indeed - the better part of valor.

We are in God’s hands here - and cultivating a way of being human which allows us to listen to what God is saying - is essential.

We drop all the egocentric fear and anger and hostility - in the quiet compassionate and humble assurance that we are all Children of God.

And with spectacular fashion, we perhaps - can more clearly see - the insidious smirking disgust for human beings and for Americans and America that exist - as parasitic vermin - in the bowels of the liberal Christian establishment.

What say you?

And you thought that the greatest war for our hearts and minds - the one so eloquently expressed by the phrase -

“If you've got them by the balls, their hearts and minds will follow.”

―Theodore Roosevelt

- might turn out to be easy and straight forward?

After 12,000 years of being manipulated to sustain our uncivilized civilizations - these primate dominance hierarchies we call civilized - held hostage by the military industrial 1% - none of this will be straightforward or easy in any respect.

This will mean that - as in all wars and political engagement - that we will see all sorts of strange bedfellows lumped together.

We must remember that not only are we all children of god - but that god exists in the tools as well - in the money - in the algorithms - in the boats - and in the halls of power.

The voice of God - that voice that cries in the wilderness - is loud and powerful and comprehensible now - but we must have ears to hear, eyes to see, and hearts to feel.

May the peace of the ages come to us all - in the wisdom and grace - of time unfolding.

The intelligence of the universe is far, far greater than our own.

Trump - and political solutions are temporary - and alone cannot possibly rescue us from ourselves - and from the price to be paid for the willingness to live in an uncivilized civilizations.

As Shakespeare once wrote in his play about the wages of sin and human blindness of the heart and soul - King Lear:

“No, no, no, no! Come, let's away to prison:

We two alone will sing like birds i' the cage:

When thou dost ask me blessing, I'll kneel down,

And ask of thee forgiveness: so we'll live,

And pray, and sing, and tell old tales, and laugh

At gilded butterflies, and hear poor rogues

Talk of court news; and we'll talk with them too,

Who loses and who wins; who's in, who's out;

And take upon's the mystery of things,

As if we were God's spies: and we'll wear out,

In a wall'd prison, packs and sects of great ones,

That ebb and flow by the moon.”

― William Shakespeare, The Tragedy Of King Lear (Turtleback School & Library Binding Edition)

“Bonfire of the collective vanities”?

Yes indeed we live now through a veritable bonfire of the collective vanities.

May our creator bless - and hold safe - and free from harm - all of the peacemakers.

