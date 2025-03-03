Governments need to always be suspected of taking too much power - that is why Constitutional Governments are wonderful - when they work as advertised.

The Constitution is there to protect us from tyranny - especially tyranny from those we are supposed to trust the most - tyranny which arises within.

As a California I have had reason to suspect - along with many others - that it is not beyond our government to burn us out.

As a survivor of five or six California wild fires - I can claim to be a veteran of wild fires - which are perhaps not so wild as we might imagine.

I have written a great deal on the Fifteen Minute Cities - or Smart Cities - or C40 Cities.

And have written a great deal on the plans to force us out of our homes and into these glorified concentration camps.

This has been the globalist agenda for many years - it is neither new or what it seems.

The globalists plan to take our homes - and will stop at nothing to see their war mongering agenda - kept in force.

In Eastern Tennessee - and Western North Carolina - weather engineering is suspected of forcing people out of their homes as a result of Hurricane Helene.

And the role of governments in using disasters to support their own agendas - is unfortunately not a new concept.

Our hearts go out to those currently being affected by the fires in both North Carolina and in South Carolina.

Photographs at the head of this article were taken by me during the Thanksgiving Fires of 2010 - just a small fraction of my collection of California wild fire photographs.

As the Trump administration has made very clear - our American government has not worked as advertised for at least fifty years - and in the minds of many citizens - for far longer than a mere fifty years.

Although it is advertised as a constitutional republic - America has not been protected by the constitution for a very long time.

The Constitution only works as written if the American citizens refuse to obey laws which are unconstitutional.

When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation…. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness… it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.

Thomas Jefferson, Declaration of Independence

Our educations indoctrinate us to be tame and feckless - rather than prepare us to take personal responsibility for our fates.

The Great Big Nanny State is not happy unless we are dependent upon them for everything.

Stay alert - and be as prepared as possible to deal with weather related emergencies.

Fear just makes it more difficult to deal with a crisis - preparation and taking action are good antidotes to fear.

