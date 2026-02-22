KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Williams World's avatar
Williams World
5m

I mostly agree with your premise here and I won’t spend time picking your nit as to where I think Trump is blowing it. We will know by the end of 2026 whether he will be successful or not, I hate being in a position of using the worn out trope: “Its the most important election of our lives.” Unfortunately though, if the midterms jump sideways, and the Dems take back the House and Senate, or just the House, Trump 2.0 will be history and we will likely become Europe.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 KWNORTON · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture