it is not necessarily the citizens of EU nations whom we find ourselves at odds with, but it is certainly the leaders who we as Americans find problematic.

The divide between the leaders of the EU and the average American is massive, and it is up for grabs whether this divide will soon, or ever, be bridged.

It would certainly seem to require a change in attitude and philosophy on the part of the EU leadership.

What are the chances of that change in attitude.

Unfortunately, for the present, not great, as the EU leaders are more in league with the globalist tyranny of the WEF, than they are in league with Americans.

AMERICAN FOUNDING FATHERS WOULD LOVE POTUS TRUMP



”CAN DO” MEN, WITH “ARE DOING”, PROACTIVE STYLE



MEN & WOMEN OF ACTION FRIGHTEN THE FEARFUL SHEEPLE



The American founding fathers were self made, “can do” men who quite simply accomplished the impossible.

The best way to get our founders to accomplish something was to tell them they couldn’t do that something.



The founders were out to defeat the deeply-rooted, deeply-flawed, Eurocentric system.

After all, the nations of the Eurocentric system had a desire to become Constitutional Republics, but never quite achieved this.

Why?



It is not widely understood, the complicated dynamic reasons why Europeans were willing to put their lives at risk to cross the terrifying Atlantic to reach a complete wilderness, full of unfriendly native people.



This is a complex history, but basically 17th & 18th century European cities, were dingy, smelly, pestilential centers where it was more possible to die of plague, than to live a healthy life; easier to be censored by dying painfully, being burnt at the stake, than to tell or hear the truth.



Europe was a collective of monarchies where free men and women were viewed as dangerous, and where free speech, and a “can do” independent attitude, often led to an inevitable death at the business end of a rope or at the chopping block of a guillotine.



Between the Royal Courts and business collectives like the East India Company, only tightly controlled entrepreneurial enterprise was allowed, only complete conformity was acceptable, and where free speech or free enterprise were greeted by the hangman.



Since the founders were British, they understood how the whole monarchist system was played, with toadies kowtowing to a king, a court of courtiers who were kept as virtual slaves, to what was quite often a Royal, but psychopathic, madman or madwoman.



A couple of centuries spent in the American wilderness, was often sufficient to break a man free of his elitist European sensibilities, and quite often, these men went off to live with the native Americans as an alternative to the depressing conformist reality of living as a British colonist.



British Americans were caught in a love/hate relationship with the native Americans and took turns both fighting them, or joining them, depending on the circumstances.



The complicated relationship between native Americans and European American colonists remains complicated today - caught between competition for land and resources, and the natural affection they had developed for each other’s cultures.



Clearly the European Americans were colonialist invaders, caught between their ambivalence toward their own culture, and distorted by both an attraction to, and a fear of, Native American culture.



It was these paradoxical cultural patterns which helped make Americans so unpredictable and so independent-minded in a way Europeans could only marvel at.



But it is fundamentally true that the independent, plain spoken, refusal to stand on ceremony, and “can do” attitude of Americans makes Europeans uneasy.



Earlier in America’s history it was men like John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Sam Adams, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison which both frightened and fascinated the Europeans.





Now in 2026, it is men such as Donald Trump, Howard Lutnick, Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, and JD Vance, who in turn, both fascinate and drive Europeans to despair.



The Americans of 2026 have much more in common with their 1776 ancestors than they do with the average European.



Whereas the political figures of American administrations from 1963 - through 2024, were far more akin to their European counterparts than the current administration.



From what I know of the American founders, each of them would feel comfortable with the TRUMP 2.0 team and would have reacted with dismay to the administrations of Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush II, Obama, and Biden.



They would recognize the way European Globalists wormed their way into the American government, installed friendlier politicians, and gradually laid the foundations for globalization.



They would also recognize the way Trump 2.0 has broken free of that totalitarian stranglehold, and has taken the ideas of the founding fathers to heart, putting them to work 2026 style.



Recognizing, in the way Trump has worked to produce a cabinet with both talented women and men.

Americans of diverse backgrounds, who can work together as the founders did, to overcome differences, and to prioritize allowing the ideas they hold in common to bring them together, rather than serve to drive them apart.



For America has never been about blind conformity to an agreed upon status quo, or about blind obedience to a hierarchical 1% elite.



America has been about overcoming differences, in service of a far greater cause, the cause of protecting and defending the constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.



In defending the constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic, the fundamental principles of the sacred unalienable rights referred to in the Declaration of Independence become paramount.



Those unalienable rights, written into the Declaration by the poetic, mercurial genius of Jefferson, set the tone for everything else which branches from the sacred nuances of these unalienable rights.



For it is the sovereignty which is conferred to us at the moment of conception by our creator which establishes the foundational principles of such a sovereign nation, based on Republicanism.



It is the sacred personal sovereignty of each individual human life which serves as the nexus to define and guide all the rest.



These unalienable rights, granted by our creator, rights which cannot be granted or removed by any earthly authority or entity, rights which our American government holds to be sacred.



Thus the purpose of American government, is to protect and defend our personal and national sovereignty, holding each of us as the sacred holders of these unalienable rights.



Protecting and defending the constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, presupposes the sacred defense of the individual and of that individual’s unalienable rights.





We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal.

That it is precisely in the protection of the unalienable rights, conferred by our creator to each individual, where the nation proves its mettle and reason for existence.



From time to time it becomes necessary for one nation, or for one people, to declare their separation one from the other, and the party which separates owes the other the courtesy of stating the reasons for the separation.



We, the people of these United States, do declare our separation from those who find themselves incapable or unwilling to defend these unalienable rights, and to hold in full respect both the creator and the nation state which defends such rights.



We declare our separation from nations which select not to defend such rights, and which do not respect the national and personal sovereignty as defined here in.



So self evident are these fundamental principles of personal and national sovereignty, that those who cannot, or who will not, understand, are to be permanently severed from the confederation of nations who do recognize and respect such principles.



A confederation of nation states, united from this day forth, by Peace Thru Strength, and by such mutual respect as the creator intended.



One nation, one confederation of nations, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.



The Board of Peace - as that Peacefulness, which the Creator Intended - intended as our birth right, held in common, as rights holders to these sovereign, unalienable rights.

