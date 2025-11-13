The Writer’s Journey - My Years As A Substack Newsletter Writer

THE WRITER’S BACKSTORY AS A MOTHER FAMILIAR WITH MEDICAL TYRANNY:

One thing I have never shared with readers is that our middle daughter - and today, decades later, the mother of our wonderful twin ten year old grandsons - was born with a heart defect.

As a mother I knew this right away - as her left chest wall was very enlarged and she had health issues consistent with such a condition.

Yet, for over three years - despite my persistence in pointing out the obvious to physicians - I was gaslighted and ignored.

As a younger mother I was just as susceptible to “Trust the Science” as anyone else - despite a “great” education - much of it in the medical sciences.

Our daughter grew weaker and sicker - until one day a backcountry physician picked up a diagnostic heart murmur - and by that time our daughter was ill with pneumonia.

As she developed this pneumonia and was hospitalized it was January - and her younger brother had been born in late December.

As fate would have it, we ended up with our healthy newborn and dying three year old in a local poorly equipped intensive care unit.

Our daughter rallied and survived - and by February 14 we were all in San Francisco as she received the care she had long needed - her heart successfully repaired thru open heart surgery.

Today the diagnosis would be far easier and it would be far less possible for doctors to gaslight parents - and yet we have just lived thru times when “Trust the Science” was used to gaslight the entire world population.

Today her surgery would be a far less traumatic affair - easily repaired without open heart surgery - and would likely have been performed in infancy.

In the following video a tech leader shares a story about losing his own son to careless physicians.

My SubStack essays here are targeted to elaborate on how very uneducated and uninformed we all have become as a population - and to recommend ways of remedying this untenable situation.

The kind of medical tyranny and gaslighting I experienced as a mother - is only a small fraction of the many types of tyranny we live under today.

WHY DO WRITER’S WRITE AND WHY MUST WE KEEP WRITING?

Since late 2019, when I began to write public statements on this thing we call the internet - I have been shadowed by the words of the great German teenage author - Anne Frank.

The amount of courage in the words of that brave young girl - as she sought to protect her family from Nazi thugs - is a truly impressive and inspiring story of how one person can make a difference.

Never have I yet had to seriously worry about Nazi Thugs breaking our doors down and carrying us off to reeducation camps - but the number of online trolls who have tried to stop me are quite the motley crew of thugs.

Many go so far as to impersonate POTUS Trump or such figures as Elon Musk - smooth criminal types who exist at a slightly higher level than the run of the mill low life’s who wage personal attacks.

I have grown so accustomed to the tell tale presence and life cycles of trolls and online thugs that I now simply dispatch their pathetic little attacks as the cost of doing business.

We live under totalitarianism and it feels the same regardless of the many ways it is defined in academia.

And what does this have to do with “Trust the Science”?

Funny that you might ask - as it happens, a great deal.

Call this Communism, Socialism, Naziism, Machiavellianism - or Medical Tyranny - the distinctions between them are far less important than what they have in common.

In the final analysis it is always about the Machiavellian Dark Triad 1% “elite” keeping the upper hand over the remaining 99% “common” people.

Thus the need for all sorts of Anne Frank type heroes and heroines of all ages and sexes for only handful of writers address the reality of totalitarianism in our lives.

On rare occasions, we as individuals can change the world - and today with the internet we are in a far better position to accomplish this than we were with the printing press or with the writing on the cave walls.

It is a great lottery which is stacked against us as writers - but writers write because they must.

Today we are in the unique situation that the technology our elite 1% masters have sold us - has placed us in a never before imagined position.

Each isolated and lone individual - willing to do the hard work of educating themselves - and willing to take on the challenge of writing newsletters - is already changing the world.

Write - write because you must - and write because each of our lives depend upon it.

THE GREAT DUMBING DOWN OF THE 99% “COMMON PEOPLE” - BY THE 1% “ELITISTS

In my family we speak often of this great dumbing down process which we can apply to what little we know of our grandparents generation - directly trace thru our own lives - and now trace thru the lives of our children and grandchildren.

My husband and I have a sweeping view of how this dumbing down has taken place and a few original thoughts on how we might fix such an immense mess.

We are both overwhelmed by the stark reality of this however - as parents, as grandparents and as human beings.

We are far from perfect - our ancestors and children are far from perfect - and our current leaders are far from perfect.

Through hard won experience however we have both learned the lessons of Real Politics - we cannot expect to ever attain a utopian life - thus we must use what we have available to fashion some semblance of a sane existence.

Since I am the designated writer I get the dubious honor of trying to fashion this Real Politics into comprehensible essay form.

Thus, my Substack newsletter, where my essays often take off into decidedly non-academically acceptable territory.

I comfort myself with the knowledge that this is Substack - where the highest achievement is the writing of a folksy and personal newsletter - from one human being to another.

As my ideas have changed enormously from 2019-2025 the number of subscribers and followers has bounced around between a bare handful and many thousands.

I don’t put much stock in numbers - but count my successes in that one person I might communicate with who truly appreciates my work.

I have several friends and family members who hate my politics and yet they read what I write.

I have yet to figure out if that is a compliment or indicates I have utterly failed.

The bottom line is I must write to exist - thus, even if it is an exercise in total futility - it is a survival tool which I won’t give up until the keyboard falls from my cold dead hands.

As an aside this morning I will relate that my family and I watched a documentary called “Thank You, Dr. Fauci” last evening - the film itself structured on a sort of folksy newsletter format.

I recommend it, although my observations are that it is an almost totally worthless - limited hangout.

Just about everything worthwhile in the film are things I covered years ago in my newsletter - thus, in my humble estimation - the fact that Fauci and friends are not imprisoned is unforgivable.

And that, my friends, is the Art and Science of Real Politics.

Maximize your advantages and play down your weaknesses - but never, ever, take it personally and never ever let ‘em see you sweat.

Always speak the truth - except when you play five dimensional poker with the elitist card sharps of the 1%.

When playing five dimensional poker with the 1% - it is every hand for him or herself - and everyone experienced at the art of deception.

Five dimensional poker where winners master a geopolitical strategy combining the Art of the Deal with the Art of War.

For this unpleasant reality reveals how the game of Real Politics the foundational subject of this newsletter - is played.

Please remember I didn’t make this stuff up - no one could.

PEACE THRU STRENGTH - TAKING BACK TRUE DEMOCRACY

What does the often used phrase - “Religion is the opiate of the masses” - really mean?

It means that the 1% - those few in power over the 99% - use all the information at their disposal to keep the 99% or so called “common people” none the wiser.

Is it possible that anyone failed to know our governments and leaders in both government and religion lie to us?

We are being treated to a great awakening when anyone with two or more brain cells sees that they all have indeed lied to us.

Not only do government and religion lie to us but education and public information as well.

We are lied to from before we are born - tracked and measured and controlled and vaccinated and manipulated - and kept from knowing what the 1% knows.

How do we do this when America - before Trump - from as far back as post Civil War - until about ten months ago - was taken over by a covert form of modern totalitarianism?

With great difficulty and with great finesse - backed up by a American leader who understands both the Art of the Deal and The Art of War.

As we are dealing with a loosely defined, decentralized, international cabal of criminal totalitarians who are dedicated to owning all of us and everything we possess.

I am going to leave this already long newsletter here - and wrap with a little verse I put together which seems to pin down the twin towers of Socialism and Totalitarianism.

The way we can recognize the twin towers of Socialism and Totalitarianism is thru the vehicle of the big welfare state.

When your government arrives and promises to make everything alright - it is high time to begin worrying.

Here is your hip pocket guide to recognizing totalitarianism - of any kind.

THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND, THIS LAND IS “OUR” LAND

YOUR MONEY IS OUR MONEY,

YOUR LAND IS OUR LAND,

YOUR PROPERTY IS OUR PROPERTY,

YOUR LABOR IS OUR LABOR.

YOUR DECISIONS ARE OUR DECISIONS.

YOUR BEST INTERESTS ARE OUR BEST INTERESTS.

YOUR GOVERNMENT IS OUR GOVERNMENT

RUGGED INDIVIDUALS ARE YOUR ENEMY - AND OUR ENEMY

