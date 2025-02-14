Forward for February 14, 2025:

This post is being republished over two years after it was first posted on September 7, 2023.

Did I have some sort of crystal ball to see what was coming?

Not at all - it is just when we begin with a process of logic and feeling - and respect for ourselves and fellow human beings - we arrive at the inevitability of what must follow.

My faith as a writer - in America - in the American People - and in ourselves as human beings - never wavered - even in the worst moments of the Covid Totalitarianism.

I often joked about being an apocaloptimist - someone who is aware the world is going to hell - but still expects a good outcome.

Only it was not a joke - it was dead serious - knowing that the light would return - lies would be exposed - and that Modern Techno Feudalism - would be extinguished.

We are not there yet - but the world - and especially America - is making steady progress in the correct direction - as they elected a far different Donald Trump than the man they elected in 2015.

I have faith in America - and faith in my fellow humans beings - to embrace the promise of Democracy and Free Speech - and to deny totalitarians a leg to stand upon.

Original post from September 7, 2023:

A WORLD BUILT ON LIES IS A WORLD OF WEAKNESS

We are stunned to find ourselves living under fascism in America. But there is no real reason for us to be surprised at all. And certainly no reason why we should not end this tyranny forthwith.

After living under a coup d’etat since November 22, 1963 the descent of the fog of fascism around us should not even raise an eyebrow.

The cover up of lies which was necessary to hide the truth from the American people and the world ushered in the current nightmare of propaganda and censorship which in terms of scale rivals any such event in history.

And the lies just kept on building until telling the truth of any kind threatened to unravel the threads on which the entire edifice of lies depended.

Why then is it so stunning to find ourselves under fascism? Because of the cocoon of lies we have spun around ourselves to allow the edifice of lies to be built.

It almost seems in retrospect that a nexus of totalitarianism arose around the word in the 20th century in both the Western and Eastern world - and grew like a cancer to infect the world. Governments and corporations saw promise in Fascism to run the world their way.

On the heels of WW II an organized cadre of international totalitarians grew to take advantage of the increase in both war profiteering and the digitalized consumer-driven technocracy promoted by globalization.

A PRESCRIPTION FOR PRISON PLANET EARTH

That this grew - once America fell in 1963 to the out of control New Fascist World Order we see in control today - should not be surprising at all. It was as if we had written a script for such a result.

All the elitists had to do was play their scripted role. It was like a fill in the blanks prescription for our current Prison Planet Earth.

These times seem to be so packed with lies we can scarcely get through an hour without some new revelation.

Many of us as Americans have a kind of “cut through to the important things” sort of practicality which leads us to just turn off the lies.

But in these times that is not the practical means to a better world.

As an American - burdened with the weight of the lies upon which our very history is based - I cannot see another way out of first exposing the lies to reveal the truth.

We have got ourselves into such a web of lies - lies upon lies - towering edifices of lies - that we must now explode the lies to be able to go on.

In order to begin living in a world of truth we are going to need a supportive communication system to help inform each other as we build a new history of truth for the future.

If SubStack continues to provide the basis for this it will serve them well as a corporation for free speech and for truth and freedom of all people.

We are past a culture of lies and deception now. The lying and deceptive elites who live to fatten themselves at our expense are so yesterday - so irrelevant - in building a world of truth.

In a post by fellow SubStack writer

more lies rise to the surface.

In so many ways America allowed herself to become a nation of lies at the moment she was seized by a coup d’etat.

The American coup d’etat of 1963 - represented initially by the assassination of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy - marked a watershed event in history.

And because one massive lie is almost certainly connected to a whole tissue of lies - as we tear this lie to pieces other related lies will come to our attention.

THE TISSUE PAPER OF LIES - THE BOY WHO CRIED WOLF

And as I have believed from the beginning - once the tissue paper foundation of many of these lies are exposed - the whole tower of lies will come crashing down. And with it any former agency the liars believed they possessed.

Although I understand all to well that we must become world builders rather than what we have been - world destroyers - we must understand and speak of our history in order to accomplish this.

As saying goes - “A people without a history is like wind in the buffalo grass.”

This sage testimony which springs from the history of the Winter Count celebrated by Americans of the Lakota Sioux people - remains most powerful.

We are currently like wind in the buffalo grass. That terrifying thing - a people without a history.

Exploding the lies and learning ways to communicate the meaning of our real actual history to each other is paramount.

It is critical for America to tell the truth scrupulously. For only in destroying the America of Lies can a new America of Truth come to be.

But a fundamental issue remains. How do we exit this prison planet world of lies? The answers lie below. War is not the answer this time. It would put us right back where we started and necessitate a new edifice of lies. We the people do not win wars - nation states do.

Why do nation states today work so hard to engineer the consent of their people to be so badly governed? Because the life of the tyrannical nation state depends on this.

Once the people diligently seek freedom and truth the totalitarianism ends. By continuing to speak truth, explode the lies and tell the accurate history the people defeat the tyrannical rule.

Tyranny lives because of lies and dies in the light of truth. But as we have experienced - telling the truth is difficult. So much easier to sink into the bromide of lies.

We have a great example right in front of us.The Chinese Communist Party works extraordinarily hard to engineer the ongoing consent of the Chinese people. The CCP, like all totalitarianism, depends on lies. They fear any desire for truth and freedom among the people - the biggest threat to authoritarian rule.

So why does the Party expend so much time and energy trying to keep them in check? Because it recognizes that their activity, however limited in scope and seemingly harmless, is a sign of the desire for freedom and truth among the people—a desire that ultimately threatens the leadership’s future.

The Empire Of Lies, Guy Sorman

The true state of a nation built on lies is confirmed by what we see in the grand social experiment we can observe today in China. It is not any wonder at all that China is the darling state of the New World Order.

I am quite certain that as human beings the Chinese people are no more susceptible to totalitarianism than are we as Americans or the people of any other nation.

Totalitarianism is a human problem and one we all need to learn to deflect and disarm before it gets a start. It is about prevention. It is a big subject but perhaps the most important one we will ever concern ourselves with.

And now that we live under totalitarianism we must extricate ourselves. It will be difficult.

Many experts believe it is a relatively few individuals who help societies climb their way out of fascism.

The way out is through and the opposite of how we ended up here. We need to tell the truth to ourselves, everyone else and especially to power.

Tyranny will disappear with the lies. Lies and truth, tyranny and freedom are mutually exclusive and cannot live in the same world.

These leaders who took sacred oaths are traitors to any human cause. Thomas Paine was absolutely right. The American cause is the cause of all mankind.

The cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind. Many circumstances hath, and will arise, which are not local, but universal, and through which the principles of all Lovers of Mankind are affected, and in the Event of which, their Affections are interested.

Thomas Paine

Speak loudly, tell the truth, do not comply.

AS AMERICAN GOES, SO GOES THE WORLD

LIBERTY REMAINS OUR SACRED DUTY

A WORLD BUILT ON TRUTH IS A WORLD OF STRENGTH

Share

Leave a comment