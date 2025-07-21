THE CROSSING OF THE RUBICON

It was fated and inevitable that our Roman system of governance would cross the rubicon and become frank tyranny - it was only a matter of time - and of the fates aligning.

We crossed this rubicon long ago but it has taken the right circumstances and the aligning of the fates to reveal this.

Those circumstances aligned with the fates as the deep state dared to indulge in its deepest passion - designing a weapon to kill off the bothersome 99% of the population.

And the fates aligned with the discovery of treason - government over reach against the will of the people - at highest levels.

Technocratic control and ownership of everything was simply not enough - so they went further - well beyond the rubicon - and shot themselves fatally in their small proverbial feet.

There is no longer any tolerance for tyranny - or for the enablers of tyranny - in our governments and institutions.

MASSIVE CHANGE IN GOVERNANCE - GEOPOLITICS - AND SPIRITUALITY

Massive fraud and manipulation which would have gone undetected - therefore out of sight and out of mind, a few years back - is now proactively sought after and exposed.

No longer is a velvet tongued shyster going to dazzle and fool the average person - now alerted to any sign of these satanic smooth operator snake oil salespersons.

People are veterans of advertising campaigns to sell them all manner of junk and harmful drugs to cure their every ill - and have gone on the offensive against these serial manipulators.

Years of fraud and corruption and abuse of the public - by insulting their intelligence and losing their trust - have now led to an unprecedented move toward truth and authenticity.

A huge percentage of the population has become so hip to the many ploys to deceive them to buy this or that product, take this or that drug, vote for this or that candidate - they reject all attempts to gain their trust.

The infamous pharmaceutical ads on TV and the associated pathetic attempts to sell bad cars and toxic food just get turned off forthwith - if the TV itself has not already been rejected outright.

But the big switch is political - as people long accustomed to all of the ways in which their lives have been destroyed by political operatives - are just plain old sick and tired.

So sick and tired - they have chosen a candidate which so scares the hell out of traditional political operatives - they sought to eliminate him.

For nothing terrifies the political elite - such as a populist candidate willing to carry out the will of the people.

For the eyes of the people, when encouraged by the right leader - can see through the many manipulative techniques - the Machiavellian playbook - used for centuries to buy their allegiance.

The Machiavellian system is one and the same with the Roman System - the playbook which allows the 1% to rule over the 99%.

And once the public understands - and sees through the deception - trust becomes broken - and the whole game of political charades is up.

At this point the traditional Machiavellian overlords become paralyzed by terror - as the rules of the game are now reversed - with the people in charge - and the political operatives the subjects.

The greatest fear of the Machiavellian 1% - as royalty - and political celebrities and their enablers - become the butt of jokes and the targets of the public ire from the 99%.

No longer does the Machiavellian playbook serve the aim of the 1% to lord it over the 99%.

The evil ends used to justify the means - which are to use war, violence - and the glib speech of snake oil politicians - to keep the masses under control and under their thumbs - is fatally disrupted.

This is why the insistence of the American people to elect Trump 2.0 into office has sent the 1% into paroxysms of sheer terror.

Once the public sees through the Machiavellian propaganda used to deceive them the game is up - and those games used by political operatives are no longer effective in manipulating the public trust.

TRUST - AS THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM SAYS - IS BROKEN

And once the masses truly understand how the system was rigged against them - it is truly game over for the 1%.

Although the founding fathers came to these conclusions a quarter of a century ago - these ideas take time to filter down to the body politic.

But once the public begins to internalize such concepts such as how the constitution protects against government tyranny - that it is in fact government overreach we must fight - things change rapidly.

Once the 99% feel the hot breath of tyranny down their necks - and have a leader who backs them up in their insistence on freedom and personal agency - the system begins to collapse.

The insistence of the American people upon electing a leader who understands this - is priceless - and underscores every revolutionary line of the Declaration of Independence and the American Constitution.

Finally though, it is the charges of treason and insurrection and sedition against the previous Obama administration which have set off the real cascade of public outrage.

No matter how much the mainstream tries to suppress this - and they are using unprecedented measures to try to contain this - it simply cannot be stopped.

With public trust so broken however - the onus is on the Trump 2.0 team to make good on their promise to restore public trust .

This means that empty promises to charge and prosecute treason - a failure to deliver the consequences - will turn the 99% against the current leaders.

This is not simply a desire for vengeance - but an insistence on seeing that such concepts as treason and insurrection and sedition still mean something.

An insistence upon seeing that the government - the system itself - can, will - and does - carry out the will of the people.

It means that government and political leadership means carrying out the will of the people.

This is the very essence of what has haunted the nightmares of tyrants for millennia - the recognition of what would happen when the 99% woke up.

SILENCE IS COMPLICITY

Because the ability of the 1% to control and enslave the 99% - depends utterly on the willingness of the masses to be so manipulated into complying.

Once they understand that the “government of the people, for the people and by the people” is there to protect them from - and to support them in - preventing tyranny - all bets are then off.

It is then - NOW - that the dream which has been harbored in the human heart for millennia - becomes no longer a dream - but reality.

The system which allowed such a small cabal of elite 1% to rule over the 99% - is then dead and buried.

The system of Machiavellian control is - and has been - the problem.

Once it becomes clear how the public trust is manipulated through psychological warfare - the use of propaganda to rule over the minds and hearts becomes useless.

The purpose of Democratic Constitutional Sovereign Republics is revealed as the very method of giving power back to the people.

And once the game of the old system is revealed to be rigged against the people - there is no going back - the rubicon has been crossed.

And any politicians who gain the public’s trust from this point on had better be prepared to fulfill that trust - and must never again betray it.

Such concepts as treason and corruption and conspiracy and sedition and insurrection - must be treated as severe violations of the public trust - and made examples of forthwith.

A justice system - with justice for all - is the goal - where all citizens see the law being applied equally - across the board.

And with the expectation - that politicians who dare to betray the public trust - will be most severely dealt with - and with dispatch.

THE TERRIBLE SWIFT SWORD OF JUSTICE

It now falls upon the Trump 2.0 team to wield this Terrible Swift Sword of Justice - with finesse and sensitivity and determination.

Not out of retribution - but out of our faith in - and patriotic service to - the very reason to have and to hold - and to protect and defend - the Constitution - and this sovereign nation state of this America.

As we the American people become the hawk eyed eagles who defend against tyranny - all bets are now off.

This massive transformation will require ordinary people to become educated & responsible citizens - and not to remain the propagandized - and silenced - moral majority.

We will proceed with building the civilization which is capable of reaching this high bar of meritocracy - as we leave the old dead world of civilized mediocracy behind.

Convergence of Time, Fates and Circumstances - As the World Seeks Balance.

We are crossing the rubicon - with zero tolerance for the tyranny of the deep state.

America takes its rightful place as she carries out the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers.

May God bless us - everyone.

