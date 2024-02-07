FORWARD:
Can you feel the world changing?
It is almost palpable to perceive - as this old planet turns creaking on its rusty old hinges - that an enormous change has arrived.
We as living beings are veterans of such massive changes.
This old planet - at times in the past wrapped in flames or frozen in ice - is a forcing house for the enormous changes wrou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.