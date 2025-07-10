A European Globalist Hegemonic Cabal who seeks to run the world?

The real actual Scylla And Charybdis - the many headed Hydra which is the 1% elites who believe they rule over the rest of us as the 99%.

Conspiracy theory?

Forward:

About ten years ago few who know me today would readily recognize that person.



By the end of this essay readers will see that I am confident of my summation of geopolitics - maybe too confident - but it is important to understand how I arrived here.



This contrasts with my political outlook of about ten years ago as I underwent the transformation from a California refugee and a classic liberal from a California working-class family - to a Tennessee conservative who now supports the Trump administration.



Many among my still somewhat liberal family believe I have gone off the political deep end - and the feeling is quite mutual.



This bridge so far is a critical parting of the ways which splits us as fellow humans into two camps - each camp believing the other camp is insane.



The split is permanent as the political divide stems from the very core of the heart and spiritual outlook.



Those on the left actually believe that these millennia of being ruled over by a 1% elite and that this living under tyranny has been improved by the reign of dictatorial liberals and their policies.



Thus defies reality when one stands back and observes the current status of states and cities run by liberals - places which make a mockery out of liberal agendas.



There are stubborn beliefs which defy reality on the right as well and there is plenty to dislike in both parties.



The two party system is a total failure and no third party of some egotistical deep state billionaire military contractor is going to change this.



Our political parties have become glorified chambers of commerce and Tupperware parties where some go to party and some to make a name and a fortune for themselves.



Today the divide in politics falls either in the support of tyranny or falls into the fight against such tyranny.



This divide became greatly highlighted by people’s different responses to Covid lockdowns and vaccines - many going along - convinced of the worthiness of this response.



But another group saw this as the final straw of the two party system - which serves only our worst interests - and in some final analysis - serves tyranny.



Today the gulf between the two groups has widened - as it has become so apparent that the liberal 1% and associated Rhinos and Eurocentric Hegemonic Globalists - are behind the weaponization of everything - including the entire Covid mess which now ends in genocide.



Finally, we have the Trump cabinet - which is ostensibly Republican on the surface. but which - like myself - works to subvert many of the Republican sacred cows.



The Trump cabinet has cast a decidedly jaundiced eye upon just about all sorts of geopolitical tyranny - a bridge so far - so revolutionary - most cannot even imagine it yet.



After these many years of tyrannical rule by various leaders of the Great UniParty - the Trump cabinet harks back to the revolutionary break from tyranny the founding fathers stood behind.



This is where I have come to stand - and what I speak to here - this morning on the heels of the great Jeffrey Epstein conflagration.

EUROPEAN GLOBALISTS BELIEVE USA BETTER OFF WITH A KING?

For those who like extra reading we footnote the liberal-minded Politico for today’s Eurocentric Hegemonic fantasies on how America might benefit from a king.

Never underestimate the potential of the totalitarian ideologically-captured European globalists to reach extraordinary levels of panic-induced flat out insanity.

The following video is a must watch to gain a full background for what I will write here.

There is a lot going on - and a ton of background - as what our American leaders are doing is based on many years of poorly understood - and much misunderstood - history.

Trump has not only played five dimensional chess - “The Art of the Deal” as Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” levels - but he has basically thrown the proverbial geopolitical chess board out the proverbial window.

This is causing the European Elitist Hegemonic Establishments to loose their proverbial shit - and to work diligently to destroy archenemies - both the USA - and Trump.

At any cost - at any cost - they intend for the USA and Trump to lose.

Those belonging to this cabal of European Hegemony have not spent millennia positioning themselves as saviors to the world - to lose now.

The authoritarian Europeans - and fellow globalist stakeholder partners - cannot tolerate Trump’s sympathies for the well being of the people and his determination to achieve peace thru strength.

The Jeffrey Epstein Conflagration

It is not like the Trump cabinet fails to be unaware that what they did with the Epstein Bomb was tantamount to throwing a big juicy hunk of red meat to both their detractors and to their MAGA fans.

So why in the world would they intentionally do this?

Why at such a critical juncture would they throw out a scrap of bone which guarantees them being torn a new one - and to be virtually dismembered by both legacy and alternative media?

I guarantee us all there is a reason - even though I am convinced by none of the theories so far thrown out there so dramatically by both sides.

I believe it is none of the reasons below which explain the full reason:

That the evidence is tied up in the Southern District of New York in proceedings

That the evidence has been disappeared

That the evidence is not with the FBI because it is tied up by globalist agencies such as - CIA, MI6 and MOSSAD.

And as for answering why a savvy legal eagle such as Pam Bondi would change her story so many times?

It makes me feel that I am being set up for something to come which I do not yet understand.

What I won’t do here, is jump to conclusions like most social media armchair quarterbacks.

Until I know and can speak about it intelligently - I am not going to take the bait.

Because what real facts do we have to work with - other than knowing the tawdry details - that Epstein and P. Diddy are linked - and that both were deeply imbedded deep state intelligence agents working on honey pot entrapment schemes?

Precious little in my estimation - but I can feel that something far bigger is in the cards.

And this time around, the Trump cabinet is choosing to play it close to the vest - despite making everyone fighting mad in the process.

There is a reason - that is all I am willing to say - and I don’t have a track record of being wrong.

I feel the anger and frustration from everyone - on both sides - but I am not going to engage in useless speculation - and indulge in my own moments of angry frustration.

I do not have a choice about what I feel - but I do have a choice about how I will respond.

Unfortunately, all of us are sitting ducks for what the propaganda wing of the Eurocentric Hegemonic empire condescends to feed us as newsworthy scraps.

This week we were forced to absorb the terrifying tragic news from flooding in Texas, North Carolina and New Mexico while trying to make sense of the devastating disappointment about the Epstein files.

And to cope with all the podcasters trying to cope with their emotions on live camera on the internet.

We feel their pain!

it is not easy after all to watch an actual war being fought in one’s own country - and I cannot bear to imagine what Joe would say if the real actual war the globalists want - broke out on home ground.

And as far as the Epstein show goes - it did not take long for Trump to bark some disappointment towards the press about Epstein to set off an even bigger media firestorm.

I do not believe this is accidental or a coincidence - but deliberate - as Trump is just too good at playing five dimensional poker to make such an error.

Mark my words - that we are being set up for some great further geopolitical wins by the Trump team - and will look back on this time - and maybe wish we had been more careful with our Monday morning quarterbacking.

In the meantime I urge us all to look at what is being accomplished - while the legacy press and social media induce us to join the “trounce on Donald Trump” bandwagons.

Never underestimate the ability of globalist dictatorial hegemonic regimes to manipulate us into believing precisely what they wish us to believe.

We have the COVID planned epidemic to prove this is true - should we doubt it.

Globalist Hegemonic Maoist-Inspired Totalitarian forces engineered an epidemic using a military grade bio weapon and induced perfectly rational human beings to take a deadly weaponized vaccine without even recognizing the ruse.

The disdain and disgust these forces have for us is palpable - and they believe they have won.

Based on the control and efficiency of the “planned epidemic” and the massive transfer of wealth they were able to create - they are operating on the assumption that all of us - and Trump - will simply be so much malleable putty in their hot little hands.

And so far they are not even wrong - and with the Epstein Bomb they have proven that even MAGA may be willing to tear itself apart and destroy Trump.

Whatever game the Trump cabinet is playing here it is for very high stakes.

I look forward to seeing the high stakes outcome.

This might not be Las Vegas - but the ongoing geopolitical high stakes - quadrillion dollar - poker game - is political theatre at its finest.

Stay tuned - you are living in a hyper-realistic - international geopolitical thriller - with we, as the public, cast as the Super Spy James Bond-style detectives .

And like the old James Bond the ending really is entirely up to us - for no respectable dashing James Bond - ever loses control of a plot.

Keep your eyes on the ball - because those who win are going to be the one’s whose minds are on the court - where the game is actually being played.

This is however not a game and the stakes could not be higher.

The war has come home to roost in our own nation now and the Name of this ongoing thriller might best be “Good Morning America”.

Some of the moving pieces which did not get much attention yesterday.

Beside the above - there was a ton happening yesterday but to bring it all to you I would have had to sit on the terrible, horrible, very bad “free speech” platform of “X” all day to do so.

And that my friends is a bridge too far - as Elon Musk’s “X” is a free speech platform - like Elon himself is not, in reality, a deep state asset and a military contractor .

And as for Elon himself egotistically throwing his hat into the political game - nobody wants to hear what a Tennessee grandmother has to say about this.

You all know the old Tupperware Party etiquette rule - “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say it”.

All we Tennessee grandmas need to say, smiling so sweetly, is “Bless your heart”.

The problem with the No Kings folks is they technically side with globalist tyrants who actually want a king in charge of America.

Maybe a guy like this - a figurehead Manchurian Candidate who kinda looks like Joe Biden.

Conclusions:

I stand as a Tennessee grandmother who is the proud granddaughter of a coal miner.

And my mind is always on the court.

TRUMP IS A MAN OF THE PEOPLE

So far my predictions as to what the geopolitical implications of Trump’s actions would be - have been spot on - and I am not about to begin being wrong anytime soon.

As a writer I care about us - as we the people - and just take it very personally - the fact that 1% of the population believes it is correct that they lord it over the rest of us as the 99%.

The world is making its decision whether to continue to live in a human primate dominance hierarchy - as a so called “civilized” civilization.

My focus is on how we can build an actual civilized civilization.

And Bless Joe Rogan for understanding that it is precisely Christ Consciousness which will allow us to raise ourselves back to being civilized - and living in a meritocracy.

