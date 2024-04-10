Forward:

There is a great deal to tie together in this essay as I move from the Great Plandemic of 2020 to our Great Dystopia of 2024 and then jump back several thousand years and more to how we may have arrived here.

SURVIVing UPSIDE DOWN AND INSIDE OUT IN THE MATRIX

Some of us noticed and remarked that it seemed in about late 2019 that the world was lo…