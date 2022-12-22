Psychological Operations,Fascism,Totalitarianism, and Codependency
Recently I read an article by a fellow SubStack writer which underscored the need we all have to polish up some fundamental skills we often take for granted. Psychological operations work to keep us confused, off guard, not trusting our own reactions. Trusting ourselves is exactly what we…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.